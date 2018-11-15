Conor McGregor Issues Formal Apology For Running Out Of Whiskey

The famously unapologetic MMA fighter noted that Proper No. Twelve already sold more cases of whiskey in one month than most brands do in a year.

After being on the market for less than three months, Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey is completely sold out, and the MMA champ, who is notoriously unapologetic, is actually sorry for it. Earlier today, as the Irish Sun reported, the Irishman issued a formal apology for the shortage of the coveted liquor.

In a statement issued by his company, Eire Born Spirits, McGregor said he intended to “take the whiskey market by storm” when he founded his company, and he did just that; he revealed that in less than one month, Proper No. Twelve sold more cases of whiskey than most brands sell in a full year, amounting to hundreds of thousands of bottles.

He noted that the distillery bottled what they thought was a six month supply before its September 17 unveiling, which they now realized was “far short of the mark” due to an incredible customer demand. Some Tesco stores in Ireland, the Irish Sun noted, even had to limit the number of bottles purchased to two per customer.

“I am energized by the incredible reaction and am looking forward to being back in stock in the next few weeks,” McGregor said. “The Irish whiskey market has been dominated by one brand, but people want choice. People want brands that have true meaning to them, that give back to the community and that taste great. Proper No. Twelve checks all those boxes.”

McGregor assured that his team was “feverishly” working to get the spirit, which gets its name from his hometown, back on the shelves by December in both his home country of Ireland and the United States. He explained that he visited the distillery just last week to make sure the proper plans were in order to have the drink restocked for the holiday season.

The fighter has also taken time to visit those key to the whiskey’s success throughout Ireland and the U.S., where he both thanked and apologized for the whiskey’s shortage.

“I don’t usually see reason to apologize but in this case I want to take this chance to apologize to absolutely everyone for our out-of-stock situation,” McGregor said, adding that, in 2019, the company plans to launch in more countries including the U.K., New Zealand, Russia, Canada, and others.

“We will continue to expand as quickly as possible to meet the global demand. We are also working on additional expressions for the future and will launch them when they are proper ready for release,” he said.