Idris Elba’s Daughter, Isan, Named Golden Globes Ambassador

Actor Idris Elba was recently named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and now his equally stunning daughter, Isan Elba, has a title of her very own: 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador.

As ambassador, the 16-year-old — whose mother is Idris’ first wife, makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Elba — will assist with the distribution of trophies during the 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, which is slated to take place on Sunday, January 6, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

Additionally, as part of her duties, Isan will align herself with a nonprofit organization of her choosing and work towards raising awareness about the cause. She has decided to focus on mental health.

“I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association], but also shine a light on issues that I care about,” she said in a statement published on the official Golden Globe Awards website.

“Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers, in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There’s this perceived stigma and I’ve seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help.”

Isan told Variety that she didn’t even know that she was up for consideration to be the Golden Globe Ambassador.

“I had no idea. My dad texted me and I was like, ‘Did he text to the wrong number?’ But then Mom explained it all to me,” said the aspiring actress and director.

On Instagram, a proud Idris wrote a loving message to his daughter.

“It’s amazing to see you shine in your own light. I love you much,” he said, adding a red heart emoji.

In 2018, the HFPA officially changed the name of its Miss/Mr. Golden Globe honor to the all-inclusive moniker Golden Globe Ambassador. Since the 1970s, to qualify for the position, one must be a child of a notable celebrity. Melanie Griffith, Laura Dern, Joely Fisher, Freddie Prinze Jr., Dakota Johnson, Rumer Willis, Greer Grammer, and Corinne Foxx are just some of the people who have held the title and gone on to become stars in their own right.

At the event announcing Isan as the Golden Globe Ambassador, the HFPA also revealed that it is donating $300,000 to various organizations helping those impacted by the Thousand Oaks mass shooting and California wildfires.

“It is times like this when the community needs to come together and support one another,” said Meher Tatna, the president of the HFPA.