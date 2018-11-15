‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Mariah Vows To Never Forgive Tessa!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, November 15 feature a show from Sharon and Billy, a massive shock for Abby, and a heartbreaking truth for Mariah.

Billy (Jason Thompson) was in full revenge mode when he picked up Sharon (Sharon Case) for the Jabotique launch party. He complimented her on her outfit and reveled in the thoughts of the jealousy they’d cause their exes together. Of course, Billy also assured Sharon that she’d be excellent company for the evening and not just a prop.

Later at the party, they drank and made sure that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) noticed all of their shenanigans. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) also attended, and he tried to talk with Sharon in between her sessions with Billy, but Mia made him dance.

Speaking of Phyllis, earlier in the day, Nick stopped by to wish her luck, and once at the party, she revealed that the party was the dawn of a new future for Jabot. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) explained the concept of the Jabotiques, which were Billy’s plan originally. Billy even confronted Phyllis about taking all the credit for his idea, and Phyllis threatened to expose the reason he lost the top spot at Jabot. At the same time, Nick questioned Sharon about the validity of her date with Billy and asked her about Rey.

Eventually, Phyllis pulled Nick away to maintain their power couple status. Jack (Peter Bergman) took a spin on the dance floor with Kerry (Alice Hunter), and when she grew tired of the party, he walked her to her car.

We're loving Jabot's newest employee! Get to know more about Kerry Johnson from @itsalicehunter herself. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/xmskImT0hP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 15, 2018

Later, Abby (Melissa Ordway) tried to ask Mia about the tension between Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey. Arturo put a stop to the discussion, but later, Abby overheard their argument and learned that Arturo slept with Mia in Miami, and the news left her shaken!

Lola (Sasha Calle) managed to pull together the catering in a short time, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) cheered on her efforts.

Away from the party, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) showed Mariah (Camryn Grimes) the video that showed Phyllis and the rest of the fab four putting J.T.’s body into the trunk of a car. Tessa relayed that they drove to Chancellor Park after loading up the body. Mariah didn’t believe her, but Tessa said she found the information in files that Nick asked her to destroy.

Tessa also told her girlfriend that while she only needed $20,000 to pay off the men who helped her sister, she asked for more so that the women wouldn’t know she was the one who blackmailed them. Mariah wanted to destroy the evidence, and she remained in denial. Eventually, Mariah said she cannot forgive Tessa and ran out. Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr show that over the coming weeks, Mariah struggles to handle all the lies she’s been told.