Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spending Thanksgiving Together Despite Breakup Rumors

While break-up rumors seem to surface about the couple almost every week, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still trying to make things work, TMZ is reporting. Their relationship has been in limbo ever since footage leaked of Thompson cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their child. Still, Kardashian wants to make the relationship work and be a family. The two are set to spend Thanksgiving together in Cleveland, Ohio with their daughter True.

Kardashian was spotted a couple of weeks ago attending Thompson’s basketball game in Cleveland, but a majority of her time has been spent in Los Angeles to keep up filming for her reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She also feels it necessary to stay close to home lately as the devastating California wildfires remain burning in the area. While she reportedly was scheduled to travel to Cleveland last week, she opted to stay in L.A. and be with the rest of her family as the fires worsened.

While the cheating saga occurred back in April, the drama is only just now airing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to People, Kardashian has been in a fragile state since re-watching the incident unfold on television.

“So crazy how emotions never die!” she tweeted upon watching the footage. “You may forgive but forgetting is not possible.”

She also gave more insight into her emotions during the event and tweeted about how she was attempting to stay strong and positive for True’s sake.

“I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness!” she tweeted. “Babies feel energy! I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could.”

An anonymous source recently shared that True wasn’t just a factor when it came to staying civil with Thompson in the delivery room, but is also a motivating factor for attempting to fix the relationship afterward. Kardashian really wants True to have both parents involved in her life and be together as a family. This plan is easier said than done, however, as Thompson’s indiscretion weighs heavy on Kardashian to this day.

“When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset,” said the source.

Many fans of Kardashian are urging her to leave Thompson via social media, and many media outlets have judged her for choosing to stay by his side. Kardashian does not want other people’s opinions to affect her decisions, however.

“She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” said the source. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”