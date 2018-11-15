Kris Jenner Trips And Falls On Stage In New Video

The 'KUWTK' star tripped twice before almost falling off her chair.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner suffered two pretty awkward trips and a fall during a recent onstage appearance. Per Hollywood Life, the mom of six went through a bit of a mishap during a recent public talk, and her daughter Khloe Kardashian wasn’t afraid to share the pretty embarrassing proof on social media.

Khloe shared a look of her mom making her way to the stage in a video posted to her Instagram Stories account on November 14, which showed Jenner tripping while stepping up onto the platform before then falling completely when trying to sit down in a chair.

The clip featured Kris catching her foot on the side of the stage as she attempted to step up, but then quickly recovered while making her way over to her seat to sit down. But just as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star – who was dressed in a matching satin mustard pantsuit – made her way to the seat she then suddenly tripped again, falling back into the chair and almost knocking it over.

Fortunately, Kris managed to keep her composure and narrowly avoided falling to the floor in what could have been a seriously awkward moment by quickly balancing the chair’s weight back out.

Posting the video on her Instagram Stories, Khloe jokingly wrote “oh my gosh the fall is literally” with a number of crying laughing emojis.

Kris hasn’t yet publicly acknowledged the awkward moment onstage, though seemed to take it all in her stride in the video.

The public talk came shortly after the Kardashian mom spoke candidly about her son-in-law Kanye West during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The star spoke about his recent bizarre behavior while chatting with the daytime talk show host, telling Ellen per Entertainment Tonight Canada, “You can’t control what somebody else is doing. I can’t always control what any of them do at any time, but I think what I really want to do is be there to help him and be the best version of himself that he can be.”

“He does have different sides to him and this is a side no one has seen before,” Jenner then continued of the rapper. “It’s a lot. Kim always says, ‘I can’t control what somebody else does,’ and I feel the same way. It’s really hard.”

Kris was last spotted with her daughters at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on November 11 where the family members all took to the stage to accept the award for their long-running E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As reported by CNN, Jenner and her famous family members took the opportunity to thank “all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders” who were currently battling the wildfires burning in California.