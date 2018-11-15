Emotional Video Posted To Stan Lee’s Twitter Account Shows How Much He Loved His Fans

Comic book fans across the world united in grief on Monday when the news broke that 95-year-old Stan Lee had passed away. Since then, there has been an outpouring of love for the man who created the Marvel universe as we know it today, with celebrities who have and haven’t worked with the legend tweeting their condolences, and fans from all over the globe joining in the crescendo of love and support.

Now, two days after the news broke, a video of Lee talking about his fans has been posted to his Twitter account. Get the tissues out, because this will only make you miss him more.

According to the caption, the former editor-in-chief, publisher, and chairman of Marvel Comics had quite spontaneously decided to talk about his fans and just how much he appreciated them.

“As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him,” the caption reads.

The 1-minute 38-second video will only make fans of the man love him all the more.

So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him. pic.twitter.com/WTX8U1afLm — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 14, 2018

Lee describes his relationship with his fans as an “equal love fest,” explaining that he often stops at night to contemplate what it’s all about, and then remembers the fans. Either through a letter he receives from a fan or from something lovely someone wrote about him or his work online, but whatever it is, it makes him realize he’s “so lucky to have fans.”

“Fans who really care about you, and that’s the reason I care so much about fans because they make me feel so great.”

He added that it’s a strange but wonderful to have people who love him and have something in common with him right around the globe, even though he has never met most of his fans.

Following the news of his passing, Marvel also released a tribute video to the creator of characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Hulk, thanking him for his “unmatchable accomplishments” within the company.

“Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan ‘The Man’ Lee.”

Marvel and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan "The Man" Lee. pic.twitter.com/ptjxlrvgQx — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 13, 2018

Lee’s cameos in Marvel films have become somewhat of a staple, but fans can rest easy knowing that he will be appearing in at least one last film before we will have to lay him to rest. Back in 2017, it was confirmed that he had already filmed his cameo for the as yet untitled Avengers 4. Kevin Feige has also been vague on the possibility that other cameos have also already been filmed, telling Variety “I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise.”