Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani In The ‘Final Stages’ Of Choosing A Surrogate To Carry Their Baby, Per ‘Us’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to become parents in the near future. The couple is reportedly in the final stages of choosing a surrogate to carry their child.

According to a Wednesday, Nov. 14 report by Us Weekly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are planning to start a family together. Stefani, who shares three children with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, is ready to add another little one to her brood.

Sources tell the outlet that Shelton has fallen in love with Stefani’s sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and has decided that he wants to have a biological child of his own with Gwen, whom he’s rumored to have been dating since late 2014.

“[Gwen and Blake are] determined to have a child together. They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited. He wants his own child too.”

The source adds that Stefani loves how much Shelton has taken to her sons, and it’s melted her heart.

“Gwen just is so in awe of the love Blake has, not only for her but for the boys.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources revealed last month that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani getting married is likely around the corner. The pair has allegedly been planning to spend the rest of their lives together, as the No Doubt singer wants has reportedly been envisioning growing old with The Voice coach.

“She is sure that he’s her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage. Even though she’s not talking about it, her friends know it’s in the cards eventually. But as far as their commitment, it seems rock solid. It’s obvious they’re both completely in love with each other and all in,” a source stated of Blake and Gwen’s romance.

Meanwhile, Stefani and Shelton make no attempt to hide their lovey-dovey relationship. The pair is often seen snuggling up together at events and in photos posted to social media.

Recently, Blake and Gwen attended the People’s Choice Awards together, where he and Carson Daly called Stefani up on stage with them to help them accept the award that The Voice had won, despite the fact that Gwen is no longer a coach on the show.

At this time, neither Blake Shelton nor Gwen Stefani has commented on the baby and surrogate rumors.