Bella Hadid Moves In With The Weeknd, Reports ‘Us Weekly’: They’re So ‘In Love’

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, have reportedly taken a huge step in their relationship.

According to a Monday, November 14 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have officially moved in together. The Victoria’s Secret model is now said to be living with the Starboy crooner, and they couldn’t be happier.

One source close to the couple has revealed that the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, asked the model to move in with him recently, and she couldn’t refuse, believing it was the natural next step in their romance.

“He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed. She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship,” the insider stated.

It seems that things have been going great between Hadid and The Weeknd after they had a break up last year and the singer began dating Selena Gomez. The pair dated for a little less than a year before calling it quits. Tesfaye quickly reunited with Bella and they’ve been going strong ever since. During their split, Hadid remained single.

“Things are going strong between Bella and The Weeknd, they are happy, in love and in a really great place heading into the holiday season. They had been spending every night together when they are both in NYC so moving in together was the natural next step for them so that’s what they did,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

In addition, the insider claims that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have been busy apartment hunting in New York City, as they want a new place now that they’re living together, which is something that Bella believes is important.

“They also have been apartment hunting in the city for a new place, which is important to Bella. She wants somewhere new that they can both call home rather than her living at his place. But they are definitely getting more serious and Bella is really happy about it all,” the source added.

Just last week, Bella walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Hadid stunned those in attendance with her racy lingerie looks, and her boyfriend was front and center as she sat in the first row with Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, also walked the show, as well as her close friend, Kendall Jenner.

Some fans believe that an engagement may be next for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd.