Heidi Klum Kisses And Dances With Boyfriend In Sweet Instagram Video: ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’

Heidi Klum is totally smitten with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz!

In her latest Instagram video, the 45-year-old showed fans that not only can she dance, but she also showed that she is head over heels for her man. In the short video posted to her Instagram account, Klum and Kaulitz show off their dance moves in what appears to be a living room. The video starts off with the pair caught in a lip lock as they hold the kiss and begin to dance.

Shortly after kissing, Tom playfully picks up Heidi as they both laugh together. The pair then continues to show off their dance moves and definitely seem to be having a blast together. And Klum and Kaulitz appear to be comfortable with each other in more ways than one. In this particular post, Heidi traded in her mini dress for sweatpants and a t-shirt.

The supermodel wears her hair down and appears to be wearing minimal makeup. Kaulitz is also dressed very casually in an oversized white t-shirt and a pair of sweatpants. He wears his long locks in a low ponytail while also sporting his usual facial hair.

So far, Klum’s Instagram post has already earned her a ton of attention with over 704,000 views in addition to 1,800 comments in just two hours of the post going live. Many fans were quick to comment on how well the couple go together while countless others chimed in to gush over their dance moves.

“That’s true love. You both are so cute together.”

“WHY ARE YOU SO ADORABLE TOGETHER,” another fan wrote.

“Ahh you guys are so cute that I want to puke,” one more commented.

As the Inquisitr shared, Heidi has been totally smitten with Tom since they first began dating. In fact, the supermodel even revealed that she met Tom just one week before rapper Drake asked her out on a date.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. He was basically like a week too late… Like, what do you say? Like, ‘Do you want to go out?’? And I’m like, ‘No’? It’s better not to say anything… I’m embarrassed about it.”

According to People, Klum and the musician made their first public appearance together back in May. Since then, Heidi will regularly gush over Tom in both interviews and on social media. During one recent red carpet event, she couldn’t help but sing his praises, calling him the “kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person” before saying that she doesn’t remember a time in her life when she was happier.