G-Eazy Seen Cozying Up With New Woman Just Weeks After Split From Halsey

It seems like G-Eazy has had little to no issue in overcoming his split from ex-girlfriend — and fellow musician — Halsey. The Bay Area rapper was spotted cozying up to a mysterious blonde girl while out and about in Los Feliz, in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, and his new babe were seen showing some adorable PDA on Tuesday night. The two even shared a long hug at one point, and looked super care-free while holding hands during what seemed like a date. The pair then shared several kisses before he took off in his car. According to the Blast, his hot new blonde is actually Christina Roseann Ray, a Arizona State University alum who majored in painting and was credited as a production designer on Snakehips’ music video for their hit tune “All My Friends.”

G-Eazy is known for being quite popular with women, and while he appeared to have settled for a while with pop star Halsey, 24, he’s now back on the dating scene. The 29-year-old was also spotted at a Lakers game with a model just a few days ago, though he seemed pretty happy with his new date on Tuesday.

G-Eazy and Halsey broke up for the second time this year just last month. They had reconnected at around the same time as the 2018 MTV VMAs, and were then seen together in public multiple times throughout the summer. However, the peaceful and romantic vibe between the two former lovers came to an end recently.

Looks Like G-Eazy Is Out of the Grief Stage https://t.co/72xXl8hwrN — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2018

“G-Eazy and Halsey were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public,” a source told E! News.

“G-Eazy was telling everyone that he was single and that he and Halsey are always ‘on-and-off’ but they are currently split.”

Word may have gotten all the way to Tokyo, Japan, where Halsey was promoting her new music — and the couple called it quits once again. It appears that the breakup might be pretty serious this time, as the two even stopped following each other on social media. Rumors quickly surfaced of Halsey dating fellow musician John Mayer after he commented on one of her Instagram posts, which she shot down brilliantly with a tweet.

“I just had a ground breaking idea. What if…we let female artists…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together? I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?” she asked sarcastically.

It appears that there’s no more “Him & I” for Halsey and G-Eazy.