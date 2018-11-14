‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 7 Preview: Daryl And Carol Meet Up, Michonne’s New Group Gets Into Trouble

And, for fans wondering about Hilltop, Jesus makes an appearance in Episode 7.

Last week’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead was the very first episode in which Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was not at the helm. Moving forward into Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9, viewers will find out more about how the world has changed since Rick left.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9 saw many of the communities and people explored after a massive time jump. Fans saw how Alexandria and Michonne (Danai Gurura) fared with the loss of Rick. In addition, many other characters such as Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) got a look in. Even the Saviors had their story explored.

However, there was one glaring omission: Hilltop. So, will viewers get a chance to see how this community is faring in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 9?

According to the trailers, Jesus (Tomy Payne) is featured, meaning some part of Hilltop’s storyline will be explored. However, The Walking Dead showrunner has confirmed via the Hollywood Reporter that Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the leader of Hilltop, will not be seen again in Season 9.

“That’s the last of her for this season,” Kang revealed to THR.

Although, there is certainly the opportunity for Maggie to return at a later date according to a previous article by the Inquisitr.

So, what else will be happening in Episode 7?

The synopsis for Episode 7 (titled “Stradivarius”) of The Walking Dead Season 9 is as follows, according to AMC.

“Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in a wilderness teeming with walkers; survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.”

AMC has also released the following trailers for Episode 7. As previously mentioned, Jesus appears in one of these trailers. He is seen with Aaron (Ross Marquand) as a flare shoots high into the sky above them. So, it seems like the relationship between Hilltop and Alexandria will be explored further in this episode of The Walking Dead.

In addition, Michonne is seen leading the new group of people to Hilltop. However, they seem to get into some sort of trouble in this episode.

Another clip from AMC shows a scene between Carl and Daryl. It is revealed that Daryl has been living by himself since the events unfolded in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9. While Daryl seems to prefer living away from people, it doesn’t mean he lives alone. He now has a canine companion.

You can view the trailers for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

Finally, AMC has also released the following images for Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 7 Preview: Daryl And Carol Meet Up, Michonne’s New Group Gets Into Trouble AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 7, Stradivarius, Kelly, Magna, and Luke

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 7, Stradivarius, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 6 on Sunday, November 18, at 9/8c.