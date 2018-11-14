Robin Thicke Opens Up About Losing His Malibu Home In California Wildfire

Robin Thicke has revealed that he is struggling to stay positive in the face of a week of adversity, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The 41-year-old singer was among hundreds of Californians who lost their homes in the devastating Woolsey fire, which since last Thursday has covered 90,000 acres over Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Thicke revealed the moments where he revealed to where his Malibu home once was and realizing “it’s just rubble.”

Thicke was forced was given only 90 minutes to evacuate on Saturday, alongside his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mia.

Describing the situation, Thicke said the following.

“We just packed everything we could in the car, some guitars, some family albums, my computer with all my music on it, and got a bunch of baby stuff. You never really think it’ll actually happen. You know, you think of what you would have done, but you just can’t really prepare for that kind of thing.”

The singer, who also shares an 8-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton, also announced his plans to stay in his community and rebuild his home exactly where the previous one once stood.

Robin Thicke's wife April Love Geary fires back at a troll who laughed at her house burning down…https://t.co/Ab14NLKrWj pic.twitter.com/JkGHF4FMD8 — Access (@accessonline) November 12, 2018

Describing the neighborhood where his home once was, Thicke said that it’s a “great community of wonderful people and a lot of the parents’ kids go to the same school as my kid.”

“It’s just devastating, but coming back here, there’s a lot of hope. I see how many homes are standing and I see a lot of positive things. There’s a lot of people who had to evacuate… a lot of your homes are still standing.”

Thicke began to get emotional when he said, “Ours didn’t make it, but, you know, sometimes it happens.”

The singer also paid tribute to the first responders who had done all they could to save his community.

Thicke described his appreciation for those fighting the wildfire, saying, “The first thing I thought of as we were hopping on the PCH, driving away, is you see the firemen and volunteers heading towards the fire and you realize how brave and courageous it is for them to risk their lives to fight for our homes.”

“They saved a lot of homes so… they did a great job.”

Thicke also urged people to donate to charities, saying, “We shook as many hands as we could today, and we’re getting supplies to the shelters where they need it now.

“[I just want to] create awareness for people to send in whatever they can to help. The best thing to do is go to the Red Cross and Cal Fire for donations, or to find out where the shelters are, where people need help the most, and just to keep everyone in your prayers and your thoughts,” he continued.