‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Mariah Leaves Tessa

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 13 features Mia joining the Genoa City job scene while Mariah finds herself without a place to live. Plus, Billy feels underappreciated at Jabot, thanks to Phyllis’s latest plans.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) demanded the truth from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). As seen at this point, Tessa’s told Mariah enough lies that Mariah finally recognized them. First, Tessa tried to turn it around and blame her new roommate, but Mariah put a stop to that before it started. Then, Tessa created a story about stealing Mariah’s journal again and selling a song. The jig was up, though, when Tessa couldn’t produce the song for Mariah, and that lie fell apart.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars in duffle bags, something was clearly up. When Tessa wouldn’t give Mariah the truth, the redhead told her girlfriend moving in together was a mistake, and she promptly moved out.

Meanwhile, newly arrived Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attempted to reunite physically with her husband Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). However, he kept some distance from his wife because he’s not ready to move forward so quickly after their long estrangement. Plus, he mentioned that Arturo (Jason Canela) also lived in Genoa City, which seemed to matter.

Mia also noted that not only was Sharon (Sharon Case) Rey’s landlord but that they also work together at the Genoa City Police Department. Sharon told Rey she’s rooting for his marriage to Mia, but later Mia told Sharon she knows that Sharon wants Rey, but Sharon cannot have him because Rey belongs to her. Mia put Sharon on notice that she knew what was happening.

In the midst of all that, Mia also managed to find work when Lauren (Tracey Bregman) saved the day for Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Jabot. Lauren, Phyllis, and Kerry (Alice Johnson) had a photo shoot scheduled, and Phyllis completely blanked on it, so she wasn’t ready. At Crimson Lights, Lauren worried over the situation, and Mia overheard and offered her professional makeup artist services. Mia worked her magic, and Phyllis declared her a keeper.

Billy (Jason Thompson), however, wasn’t so thrilled with Phyllis, great look or not. He felt he should get credit for “Jabotiques” and be involved in the photoshoot, and Phyllis told him no. She also informed him she has a plus one to the launch party, and he should bring whoever he wants, which, per the Inquisitr’s spoilers, show he takes to an extreme in an effort to get revenge.