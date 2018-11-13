‘B&B’ Casting News For The Week Of November 19: Will, Charlie & Tiffany Coyne From ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

Bold and the Beautiful casting for the week of November 19 reveals that some familiar faces will return as the drama between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) reaches its peak. A certain Let’s Make A Deal star also makes her second guest appearance on the show, according to Highlight Hollywood.

It only makes sense that Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will return to the show during the week of November 19. Bill finally has the evidence he needs to put Ridge away for a very long time — thanks to some clever sleuthing on his part.

Bill now know that Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) conspired so that he would lose custody of Will, with the judge awarding full custody to Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) instead. Bill will also figure out that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie all knew what Ridge had done — and didn’t come forward with the truth.

Therefore it should come as no surprise when Bill wants to have legal custody of his son again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will consent when Bill requests an immediate change in the custody agreement. Finnegan George will return as Will Spencer on Tuesday, November 20, and Wednesday, November 21.

Dick Christie will return to Bold and the Beautiful as Charlie Webber. Pam Douglas’ (Alley Mills) ex fiancé will make an appearance on Wednesday, November 21. Pam broke up with Charlie after Pam said that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had ruined her wedding for her. Charlie took the broken engagement in stride, and said that he would be waiting and ready for Pam if she were to ever change her mind.

A B&B spoiler pic also shows that Charlie will be present at the Thanksgiving dinner. He is seated between Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Pam. When the Thanksgiving tradition of saying something kind about the person to your right takes place, Sally will need to say something nice about Charlie — while Charlie will say something kind about Pam. As for Pam, she is seated next to Quinn…

The third guest appearance on Bold and the Beautiful for the week of November 19 is Tiffany Coyne from Let’s Make a Deal. Spoilers indicate that she will appear alongside Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont). She will play the role of a woman called Sharon. This won’t be the first time that Coyne has been on the CBS soap opera, as she first debuted on the show in 2012. According to She Knows Soaps, she appeared as herself — and invited Pam and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) onto the game show.