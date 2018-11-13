Christmas Abbott’s Ex Speaks Out On Baby Drama, Says He’s Working To Co-Parent Son With ‘Big Brother’ Star

Benjamin Bunn sets the record straight on the drama surrounding the birth of his baby with the 'Big Brother 19' alum.

Big Brother star Christmas Abbott’s ex-boyfriend is setting the record straight on the reported drama surrounding the birth and custody arrangement for their 1-month-old son Loyal Atticus.

Fitness trainer Benjamin Bunn broke his social media silence on the topic via a lengthy Instagram post in which he explained that he “dropped everything” to rush to North Carolina with the intention of being by Abbott’s side when she gave birth last month.

Bunn, who captioned a photo of him holding his son in the hospital, acknowledged that once he got to the hospital he was able to see the newborn for a “brief period.” Bunn then explained that he has been through the wringer for months as friends, family members, and even strangers have given him their opinions on his rumored estrangement from Abbott and the baby.

“Working to co-parent with someone that you’re not romantically involved with and for that matter barely know is a tough undertaking….Along the way I’ve been accused of some pretty terrible stuff, ranging from infidelity to fitness stardom….It’s been torturous at times.”

Benjamin Bunn then referenced the photo of him with his son, explaining that he held the little boy tightly when he met him and making it clear that he plans to be around to help raise his child. Bunn, who lives in Florida, went on to talk about his tricky situation when it comes to co-parenting across state lines with Christmas Abbott.

“Co-parenting isn’t easy, especially across state lines. Both his mother and I have taken a lot of shots publicly, but privately I’m fairly certain we’re both determined to provide a good upbringing for our son.”

Bunn, who has vowed to keep his relationship with Abbott private, also revealed that he will be seeing little Loyal again sometime very soon.

Benjamin Bunn’s post came shortly after TMZ reported that the fitness trainer recently filed court documents seeking a paternity test and joint custody of the child if the results confirm that he is Loyal’s father.

In court papers obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Bunn alleged that Abbott has refused to voluntarily submit a genetic marker test and also reportedly claimed that that the former CBS reality star has been keeping him from the child. Abbott’s ex also claimed the two had planned to raise their child in Florida but Abbott changed plans after she had an altercation at a CrossFit gym in Tampa with a woman she believed was dating Bunn while she was still pregnant with Loyal.

In an interview with Us Weekly shortly after his son’s birth, Benjamin Bunn revealed he hasn’t been in a relationship with Christmas Abbott since last December but that he went to every doctor’s appointment with the Big Brother star and accompanied her for travel throughout the first seven months of her pregnancy.

Once the two became estranged, Bunn told Us he found out Abbott was being induced “through Instagram.”