‘B&B’ Spoilers For Wednesday, November 14: Brooke, Ridge, Katie & Thorne At Bill’s Mercy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 14 promise that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will not be the only one who is waiting for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to make his next move. Although Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom), and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) may seem outraged, they are also anxious to know how this is going to play out. Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) continue to cement their blossoming friendship, according to Highlight Hollywood.

Pam Douglas & Donna Reminisce

Pam’s on a mission to bring Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) down. Inquisitr detailed that things quickly escalated between the two when Donna visited Forrester Creations. Pam told Quinn to make her own call and told Donna that Eric Forrester (John McCook) always preferred the previous wife. Pam told Donna that Quinn was crazy and that her worst mistake was letting Eric go.

She then went a step further and arranged a job for Donna now that she had moved back to Los Angeles. She suggested that Donna get her old job back as co-receptionist knowing that it would irk Quinn to no end.

Now Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 13 reveal that Donna and Pam will reminisce about their past. Fans know that Donna and Pam have a tumultuous history and at one point in time they could not stand each other. Pam even famously threw honey on Donna while she strutting her stuff on the catwalk. These two will work through their differences and Pam will even make amends to Donna.

Brooke, Ridge, Katie, & Thorne Wait For Bill’s Next Move

Ridge was caught by Bill Spencer. The publishing tycoon had constructed a magnificent setup and caught Ridge and Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) on tape talking about the “favor” that Judge McMullen had performed for Ridge.

Ridge realized too late that they had been set up and went back to Forrester Creations to anxiously wait for Bill’s next move. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will tell Brooke, Thorne, and Katie how Bill now has him at his mercy.

Brooke, Thorne, and Katie will be horrified to learn that Bill now has all the cards and that Ridge could face prison time. At some level, they also have to realize that they will also be complicit in covering up Ridge’s misdeeds.

Brooke was the first one to find out about Ridge and Judge McMullen’s conspiracy but kept quiet even when Bill confronted her about it. Brooke then told Katie who told Thorne, so they all knew that Ridge committed a crime and had Bill’s son taken away from him.

Will Bill choose to take down all of them? Or will he just target the man he’s wanted to put away for years. Follow Inquisitr for your latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.