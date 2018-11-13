Brian Austin Green’s 16-Year-Old Son Was Reportedly “Heartbroken” When He Cut Him Out Of His Life

'Las Vegas' alum Vanessa Marcil says that her 16-year-old son was devastasted when his father stopped coming around.

Las Vegas alum Vanessa Marcil is finally speaking publicly about the custody battle she went through with ex Brian Austin Green 12 years ago. According to People, the 50-year-old actress split from Cross Wars actor Green after a messy custody battle. Green reportedly cut his eldest son out of his life five years ago and hasn’t had any sort of relationship with him since.

Marcil took to Instagram to share her story of the falling out between her and Green who is now married to Megan Fox. Though Marcil and Green were never married, they did have one child together, 16-year-old Kassius Lijah. Green and Fox later went to court to battle for full custody of the child. They lost that case along with an additional case that requested Marcil pay them child support.

Despite their differences, Marcil never asked for full custody or tried to keep her son away from his father, she says.

“I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him,” she continued.

“I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all ‘Frivolous’ They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody.”

According to Marcil, 45-year-old Green and 32-year-old Fox decided to unceremoniously cut Kassius from their lives five years ago. The couple shares three children together, Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4-and-a-half, and Noah Shannon, 6. Kassius has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his family lives. Marcil says her son was understandably hurt and confused when he was frozen out.

Marcil is now advocating for other children who have parents that are not together. She says that it is important that we do better for our children and ensure that custody does not become something that punishes kids. Regardless of whatever issues their parents may have, children should be kept out of it. The actress encourages others to share their story and raise awareness about the detrimental affect custody battles can have upon children who did nothing to deserve their current situation. “Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation,” she concluded. “Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories,” she said.