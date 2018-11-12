Johnny Galecki Posts Heartfelt Goodbye To Stan Lee With Sweet ‘Big Bang Theory’ Photo

Johnny Galecki took to social media on Monday to honor his friend, Stan Lee. The Marvel co-creator died this week, leaving fans mourning his loss and honoring all that his creativity had inspired. He was 95-years-old at the time of his death.

On November 12, Johnny Galecki posted a sweet photo of himself and his Big Bang Theory co-stars with Stan Lee, who had made a cameo on the comedy series to his Instagram account. In the caption, Galecki thanked the comic book icon for his gifts to the world, and his humor and “lust for life,” revealing that he is already very missed.

In the sweet snapshot, Stan sits on the famed couch in Leonard’s apartment next to Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on the show, and Kaley Cuoco, who portrays Penny, as she sweetly kisses Lee on the cheek and the two embrace.

Simon Helberg, who plays Howard Wolowitz on the series, and Kunal Nayyar, who portrays Raj Koothrapali, stand behind Lee, and the gang all smile happily during a behind-the-scenes photo from his appearance on the CBS sitcom.

Fans immediately began to like the photograph, and comment with their own kind words. “What a great memento,” one Instagram user wrote. “Rest in peace legend,” another stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just hours before Stan Lee’s death was revealed, Johnny Galecki made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

The Big Bang Theory star donned a blue suit and escorted his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, on the red carpet. Meyer wore a long-sleeved black dress and heels as she attended the event, and later met up with Johnny’s former Roseanne co-star, Sara Gilbert.

The actor then posed for a photo with both Alaina and Sara which he posted to social media. In the caption, Galecki revealed that the pair were two of his favorite women in his life.

As many fans already know, Johnny and Sara have known each other for decades since meeting on the set of Roseanne, where they played each other’s love interests. They are currently starring in the show’s reboot, The Conners, as the same characters, only this time they are struggling to raise two children together while also going through a painful divorce.

Johnny Galecki did not reveal whether or not he’ll return to The Conners for more episodes this season, or if The Big Bang Theory will honor Stan Lee in the final season of the show, but it’s clear that his heart aches due to the passing of the pop culture icon.