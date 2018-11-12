WWE Reveals How Much Money ‘WrestleMania 34’ Generated For New Orleans

The massive wrestling event had a huge economic impact on the city.

Every year, the WWE brings WrestleMania to a major market, and every year the event seems to generate more revenue for the local area in which it is held.

This year, according to WWE.com, the company generated $175 million in economic impact for the greater New Orleans region as WrestleMania 34 rolled in last April.

This isn’t the first time that the WWE has taken over New Orleans with its massive event, as the company also brought WrestleMania 30 there in 2014. For that show, however, the economic impact was $142 million.

Over the last 12 years, WrestleMania has generated $1.2 billion in economic impact for the hosting cities, and last year’s $175 million marks the seventh year in a row that the event has generated more than $100 million.

As you might expect, this has made Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards quite happy. “Yet again, WWE delivered on its promise to offer a spectacular event in New Orleans and a boost to the local economy.”

Of course, he’s not just appreciative of the WWE, but to the fans as well. After all — it’s the fans who ultimately spent the money in the city. Bel Edwards continued, “I would like to thank the WWE fans from around the world that descended on New Orleans for WrestleMania Week.”

#WrestleMania ticket pre-sale starts this Wednesday! Don't miss your chance to get tickets to the biggest show of the year! https://t.co/1B12uF7mLY pic.twitter.com/6i8Dd8FP6t — WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2018

John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, said, “The success of our weeklong celebration would not have been possible without the tireless support of the State of Louisiana, the City of New Orleans and all of the public and private sector partners throughout the region.”

Of the fans who attended WrestleMania 34, a surprising 77 percent of them traveled to the event from outside of the New Orleans area. Fans spent an average of 3.9 nights in the city, and spent $22 million on hotels and accommodations. The benefit of a large event like this didn’t just go to hotels, as WWE fans spent $9.9 million at local restaurants.

According to WWE’s report, “The economic impact derived from WrestleMania Week was equal to the creation of 1,583 full-time jobs for the area.”

WrestleMania 34 featured a record-breaking crowd of 78,133 souls. It was the highest-grossing entertainment event held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Next year, WrestleMania will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be interesting to see how much revenue it generates for the local area — and if WWE is able to surpass the totals from previous years.

On the upcoming event, John P. Saboor said, “We now turn our attention to New York and New Jersey for what will be a historic WrestleMania Week celebration.”

WWE fans interested in making the trip to WrestleMania 35 can purchase tickets to the event starting on November 16, at 10 a.m. EST.