Kendall Jenner Reveals She Shares A Special Bond With Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi

Kendall Jenner is the only one of her siblings that does not have a child. However, she does have nine nieces and nephews, and she reportedly shares a very special bond with Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

According to a Nov. 10 report by E! Online, Kendall Jenner is opening up about the special connection she feels with little Stormi Webster and claims that it is likely because she and Kylie Jenner are so close.

“I just love connecting with them,” Kendall said of all of her nieces and nephews. “It’s nice when they get a bit older and you can have full conversations with them,” she added.

Jenner is the aunt to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign; Kim Kardashian’s three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago; Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True; Rob’s daughter, Dream; and Kylie’s baby girl.

“I find a very special connection with Stormi, because she’s my younger sister’s daughter. We have a nice bond,” Kendall stated.

Jenner also revealed that it has been interesting to see Kylie flip the switch into motherhood over the past year, revealing that there was a time when her younger sister had all the friends and was the more popular one of the two.

“I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends. It’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie… not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d… I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living,” Kendall Jenner stated during an interview earlier this year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall may be close to her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. However, she’s also very close to her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The two of them are often seen hanging out together.

This week, when Kourtney was forced to evacuate her home due to the devastating Woolsey fires in Southern California, her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, were also evacuated from their homes.

Kourtney decided to head over to Kendall’s house to shack up with her younger sister during the tough time. However, they found a way to make it fun. The pair took to social media to reveal that they were having “pancake wars,” and decided to have a cook-off to see whose pancakes were the best.

Kendall Jenner’s relationships with her sisters, including Kylie, seem to be some of the strongest in the famous family, and it seems that she loves being an aunt to all of her of her nieces and nephews.