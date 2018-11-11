Kendall Jenner Gushes About Adorable Relationship With One Particular Niece

Over the past 10 years, the Kardashian family has nearly doubled with all of the grandchildren that have been added to their dynasty. Kourtney Kardashian kicked things off with the birth of her son, Mason, but it didn’t take very long for her sisters to follow suit. Now, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie all have children, which means Kendall is now the aunt of nine beautiful children.

When the Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out for the 2018 Revolve Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, she chatted with E! News. During her discussion, she was asked about her adorable nieces and nephews and, of course, she absolutely loves them all.

“I just love connecting with them,” Kendall told the publication. “I just love connecting with them.”

But, she’s also admitted which one she has a particularly special connection with. It has been reported that Kendall has a very special bond with Kylie’s little girl, Stormi Webster.

“I find a very special connection with Stormi,” Kendall admitted. She also admitted she thinks its “because she’s my younger sister’s daughter.”

On February 1, Kylie and rapper Travis Scott announced the birth of their first child, and it didn’t take long for media outlets to start searching for the baby’s name. Shortly after the highly publicized announcement, TMZ reported the release of Stormi’s birth certificate and confirmed her name. Over the past few months, Kylie has shared quite a few photos of her adorable baby. In fact, in October, Kylie shared a beautiful post celebrating Stormi’s 8-month milestone.

Kendall went on to point out the distinct changes that have occurred in their lives over the years. The model/reality star admitted her younger sister was the more social type with more friends when they were teenagers, but things are a bit different now.

“I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends,” Kendall said.

Now Kendall is the social butterfly and Kylie has reportedly settled into her life as a mother. But, nevertheless, Kendall insists her baby sister is very happy.

“Kylie and I flipped roles, not that Kylie’s not…Kylie is so happy. I love her, but it’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie, not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d…I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living,” Kendall said.