Watch Arsenal Vs Wolves Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Emery Looking For Win Before International Break

Arsenal are in fine form, but Wolves will be keen to upset their party.

Arsenal will be keen to keep the pressure on Premier League’s top four when Wolves visit the Emirates on Sunday. Arsenal vs. Wolves kicks off at 4:30 pm GMT (11:00 am EST & 10:00 pm IST) and you can catch all the action live online by checking out the streaming links provided below.

Since losing the opening two games of the season, Arsenal’s new boss Unai Emery has managed to change the mood in North London with his side exhibiting both grit and style. The Gunners are now unbeaten in the last 15 games in all competitions and would look to extend that run when Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves lock horns with them later today. For many, Arsenal’s game against Liverpool was a big test of their ability, with the side under former manager Arsene Wenger often criticized for not turning up for the big games. But it was nothing like that last weekend, and although Arsenal could not manage to get the three points against high-flying Liverpool, their performance underlined the improvements and culture change Gunners have experienced under new boss Emery.

Wolves, meanwhile, have lost the last three league games after quite an impressive start to the season which saw them take points against Premier League juggernauts Manchester City and Manchester United. The initial hysteria that often accompanies a newly promoted side seems to have died down, but Nuno Espirito Santo would hope the size of the task facing his players on Sunday will give them all the motivation they need to turn up with a big performance.

Clive Rose / Getty Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery spoke highly of Wolves, saying his side cannot afford to underestimate a team consisting of such talented players as Wolves does, according to Arseblog.

“They have discipline but also talented players. I know that each match here is very difficult and we need to prepare so that we can continue to get better to produce a big performance every day.”

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Santo was in no illusion about what his team could potentially face on Sunday, saying his team needs to perform better to have a chance against Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

“We’re not in the best moment but we have to react to it. In every moment it’s a challenge for us because we have to get better. You have to challenge yourself and improve yourself. You cannot get results if you don’t perform well, that’s what I think and defend.”

Arsenal will be without striker Danny Welbeck after the England international suffered a horrific ankle break in the Europa League midweek game against Sporting Lisbon, while backup right-back Stephen Lichtsteiner is also out for this game. Mohamed Elneny and Konstantinos Mavropanos remain sidelined while Matteo Guendouzi returns after serving a one-match domestic ban.

Wolves have no injury concerns except Jota being a doubt.

To catch the live stream of the Arsenal vs. Wolves Premier League showdown in the United States, you can log into NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices. You will need log-in credentials to watch the game.

However, if Premier League fans intend to watch the match without a paid subscription, you can sign up for a free trial on streaming TV packages such as ones provided on Sling TV or YouTube TV, These services require subscription fees, but since they offer a week-long free trial, you can cancel the subscription after watching the game on Sunday.

For fans in the UK, Arsenal vs. Wolves will live stream on the Sky Sports NOW TV service, while fans in India can tune into Hotstar to catch the game online.

Some unverified streaming links for the Arsenal vs. Wolves game will also be available on r/soccerstreams.