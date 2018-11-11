Watch Manchester City Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Sunday Showdown

City have got off to a flying start again, but will be wary of United's record against them.

Manchester City, despite their heroics in the league last season which saw them rack a total of 100 points, will remember all too well the last time they played fierce local rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. After leading 2-0 at the break and seemingly heading towards a comfortable win, City players somehow conspired to concede three second-half goals, giving Jose Mourinho’s men a golden moment of derby folklore. Pep Guardiola will try to make sure his unbeaten side do not repeat the mistakes that haunted him in that game, while Mourinho will hope his side don’t go behind in the first place.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United kicks off at 4:30 pm GMT (11:00 am EST & 10:00 pm IST) and you can catch all the action live online by checking out the streaming links provided below.

City have been fantastic form this season and top the table, winning nine of the 11 games in the Premier League so far. Their only loss came in the Champions League in September, and Guardiola’s men have won the last six games on the trot in all competitions. United, however, have struggled in the league so far, but their recent form has seen them win the last three games, with their midweek heroics against Juventus where they won 2-1 after trailing for most of the game giving them enough optimism to go into the derby with confidence.

However, Jose Mourinho conceded in the pre-match conference that his players need to start games with more control, saying Manchester United’s habit of coming back from losing positions cannot continue forever, according to Sky Sports.

“If we keep conceding goals before the opponent, it will arrive the day where we cannot come back. So, we have to make sure we grow up not just in our approach – because I think that is clear that the team is growing up. But also we have to grow up in our compactness and to start matches well. Which, I have to say against Juventus, happened.”

Pep, meanwhile, will be acutely aware of the fact that he has still not managed to defeat United at the Etihad since taking over at City. Although he was keen not to underestimate Manchester United’s record against his side, he claimed every game gives him and his players a new chance to re-write history.

“Last season we lost, but every game is a new history and a new chapter. We realize how strong United are. When they dominate and create chances they win easily, but you can have the feeling you are in control and they can still punish you. “It’s Manchester United – with Liverpool, they are one of the strongest teams in England’s history.

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns from midweek with Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy set to come back into the side. But long-term absentees Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo remain sidelined. For United, Romelu Lukaku could be back in contention after missing the last two games, but Diogo Dalot is not expected to feature after injuring himself during the last international break.

To catch the live stream of the Manchester City vs. Manchester United Premier League showdown in the United States, you can log into NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices. You will need log-in credentials to watch the game.

However, if Premier League fans intend to watch the match without a paid subscription, you can sign up for a free trial on streaming TV packages such as ones provided on Sling TV or YouTube TV, These services require subscription fees, but since they offer a week-long free trial, you can cancel the subscription after watching the game on Sunday.

For fans in the UK, Manchester City vs. Manchester United will live stream on the Sky Sports NOW TV service, while fans in India can tune into Hotstar to catch the game online.

Some unverified streaming links for the Manchester City vs. Manchester United game will also be available on r/soccerstreams.