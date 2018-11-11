Watch FC Barcelona Vs Real Betis Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Lionel Messi returns to the Barcelona lineup when the La Liga champions welcome Real Betis to Camp Nou on Sunday.

Just three weeks after breaking his arm in a La Liga match against Sevilla, FC Barcelona superstar and five-time Golden Boot winner Lionel Messi is expected to return to action Sunday, according to Fox Sports. The defending Spanish champions host Andalusian side Real Betis on Sunday, in a match that will be important for the league leaders to win. A win would distance them from second-place Atletico Madrid, who pulled within a point of Barcelona with a win on Saturday. But Messi’s return should give a boost to Barcelona in the game that will live stream from Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, November 11, at the iconic Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:15 p.m. GMT, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3:15 p.m. ET, 7:15 a.m. PT. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, India Standard Time.

Even without Messi, the Catalan club showed little signs of slowing down, winning four straight matches in three competitions. At the same time, 15th-place Real Betis has not won in their last nine journeys to Camp Nou, according to Marca.com. Messi’s strike partner, Luis Suarez, has enjoyed particular success against the Andalusians, scoring nine times in five matches.

Camp Nou provides a significant home-field advantage for the Blaugrana, who have won 32 of their last 37 La Liga matches there, according to WhoScored. The side has scored at least two goals in 33 of those 37 games. Barcelona has also scored at least twice in each of their last nine Camp Nou La Liga matches against Real Betis.

