Farrah Abraham Calls Catelynn Lowell ‘Jealous’ After She Bashes Her For Quitting Boxing Match

Farrah Abraham claims that her former Teen Mom OG co-star, Catelynn Lowell, is simply jealous of her after Cate took to social media to call out Farrah for dropping out of the celebrity boxing match she was supposed to participate in on Saturday night.

According to a November 10 report by Hollywood Life, Farrah Abraham recently opened up about the celebrity boxing match promoters, the women who was supposed to be her opponent, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, her former Teen Mom OG co-star Catelynn Lowell, and her old enemy Drita D’Avanzo, saying that they all need to stop using her name in hopes of getting attention.

“Anyone associated to the criminal fraud promoters, Michael Mak of BoomCups and Damon Feldman, are all to be advised to cease and desist using my name for attention of their failed fight to steal money and use celebrities including ‘Hoopz’, Catelynn, and other low-class wannabe celebrities like Drita, who all were planning to make a mockery of anti-bullying, and as some are moms, it’s disgusting,” Abraham insisted.

Farrah then said that those people were all “jealous” of her and that Teen Mom ratings were at their lowest because she is no longer a part of the reality show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham had been scheduled to fight Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in Atlantic City on Saturday night for a celebrity boxing match to benefit charity. However, earlier in the week she backed out of the fight, breaking her contract.

Farrah claimed that the promoters of the fight were not living up to the end of their contract and that they were supposed to book flights and hotel rooms for up to 30 members of her entourage, which they did not do.

After it was announced that Abraham would no longer be fighting in the match, Drita D’Avanzo, who has feuded with Farrah in the past and was set to referee the boxing match, spoke out.

The reality star revealed that she wanted to see “Hoopz” beat up on Farrah and that she likely would have done a happy dance when the former Teen Mom OG star was knocked out.

“This was gonna be a scene and a half, and I wanted to be close up, and I really, truly wanted to witness her get folded in half by ‘Hoopz’. If she got knocked out I was celebrating. I was gonna do a dance and everything,” Drita stated, obviously throwing her support toward “Hoopz.”

After backing out of the boxing match, Farrah Abraham decided to take off on a luxurious vacation to the Maldives, where she is currently staying in a lavish resort and frolicking on the beach far away from Atlantic City.