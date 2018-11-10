Bella Hadid Posts Nightmarish Video Of Blazing Wildfire In Malibu

The supermodel continues to mourn the devastation the Woolsey fire inflicts to her hometown in the latest of a series of social media posts.

As the Woolsey fire continues to burn out of control in Ventura County and parts of Los Angeles, Bella Hadid took to social media Saturday to convey her heartbreak over the devastation the blaze was wreaking. The nightmarish video she shared with her nearly 21 million followers shows footage of orange and crimson flames lighting up the dark sky as it burns through the brush scattered on the hills in the distance.

In the foreground, an empty lifeguard tower is shown on on Zuma Beach. Its eerie presence paints fans a picture of happier memories when lifeguards stood guard over people that were having fun and frolicking at the beach.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel titled the post on her Instagram account “a bad dream,” and there is a broken heart emoji added to the beginning of the message.

Many of her fans felt the same heartbreak Hadid felt and comments ranged from utter disbelief to comments about climate change to despair over what was happening to the scenic getaway they traveled to in the past.

fabiiicarbajalIs commented “if that [is] really happening????????” “Global warming.” awaslykk@connorbuzetzkyofficial commented. And arrtem@brandonmamou wrote, “Imagine seeing this when we went last year.”

The video of the inferno raging in the background of Zuma Beach could almost be considered beautiful if you didn’t know the context of it, and one fan echoed that thought commenting, “It’s kinda beautiful [tho], if we forget the horror.”

The Inquisitr recently covered a previous series of personal messages that an upset Bella Hadid posted to Instagram about the calamity that struck the Southern California area. One of the reasons that Hadid has been so upset and Instagramming so emphatically is that the wildfires may have gutted the home she and her sister Gigi grew up in. The series of comments have pertained to all the areas from her childhood she grew up in, according to Cosmopolitan.

The personal messages include a picture of a smoke-filled area that she screengrabbed of news coverage of Zuma Beach, while another is about people and animals fleeing the wildfire and collecting at the same beach.

Bella Hadid discussed her sadness and sent well-wishes to everyone affected in an Instagram story. The text she added to the picture says,

“I can’t believe this … I hope everyone is safe. So many memories… feels heartbreaking to call your friends & their parents to make sure they’ve evacuated their homes of 30+ years.”

Zuma Beach has become a haven for people and animals fleeing the Woolsey fire burning its way through Malibu, according to the Los Angeles Times. The media outlet wrote, “Pet owners walked their dogs on Zuma Beach, the winds whipping up the sand around them and fire engine sirens blaring nearby.”

David McNew / Getty Images

Bella Hadid conveyed the raw emotion that she felt as she watched the exodus to the southern California beach unfold. An excerpt of it from her social media account discusses her sorrow and helplessness.

“I am so sorry to every single person that lost their homes, and I hope we can come up with something very soon to help… as you can see – horses and other animals are being brought to beaches because there is no way to get out of Malibu anymore…”

As of Saturday, the Woolsey fire has doubled in size and has claimed two lives so far. Over 200,000 people remain under mandatory evacuations.