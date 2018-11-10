Martin Sheen Found Safe After Son Charlie Loses Contact With His Parents Amid California Wildfires

The former 'West Wing' star was forced to evacuate his California home and was out of touch with his kids for a frightening few hours.

Charlie Sheen’s parents, Martin and Janet Sheen, have been found safe, hours after the actor posted to Twitter that his family members were missing as two fires raged through Ventura County, California. The horrific fires have caused thousands of people to evacuate their homes and have resulted in multiple deaths.

Martin Sheen and his wife were located on Zuma Beach, where a Fox Los Angeles reporter interviewed them shortly after the former Two and a Half Men star posted that he had been unable to get in contact with his parents all day, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Sheens, who evacuated to Zuma Beach on Friday morning due to the Woolsey Fire, issued a message to their children, telling them they evacuated their home Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m. to Point Dune. Martin Sheen also thanked the reporter, a fellow SAG member, for helping him to communicate with his concerned kids.

“Emilio, Ramon, Renee, Charlie, we’re fine, we’re at Zuma Beach and we’re probably going to sleep in the car tonight. We’re just fine. We hope you are, too, and thank this good man, fellow Screen Actors’ Guild member for giving this opportunity to make contact with you guys.”

Martin Sheen told the Fox reporter the current wildfires are the worst fires he has seen in the nearly 50 years he has lived in Malibu.

“I’ve never seen one with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc,” the 78-year-old former West Wing star said.

Martin Sheen said he and his wife took food from their home before they departed it, but forgot to get their passports. He also talked about how the family will have to “reconnect and rebuild and rethink what we’re doing with our lives.”

Earlier in the day, Charlie Sheen shared a message to his 11.5 million Twitter followers asking for information on his parents’ whereabouts in this “horrific scenario.” You can see Charlie’s message below.

The wildfire in California burned most of the town of Paradise, which is home to 30,000 people, Fox News reports. Evacuation orders also included the entire city of Malibu, which is home to 13,000 people, including some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The Woolsey Fire has caused Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, and Lady Gaga to evacuate their California homes.

Charlie Sheen has not issued a follow-up statement following the news that his parents have been found safe.