Ben Affleck’s Brother Casey Cites Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner & Children As Ben’s Inspiration For Recovery

The actor spoke of the importance of family in Ben's current situation -- both the one he came from and the one he built with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck’s brother recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the star’s struggle with alcohol addiction and his current efforts to get sober again. Casey Affleck talked about family — the one that he and Ben came from and the one Ben created with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He was clear about the importance of both families to Ben’s current situations.

Casey talked about alcoholism and the Affleck family. Ben is just one of several family members to battle the disease.

“Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years.”

Ben Affleck’s current stay at a rehabilitation clinic is his third. Casey said his brother is doing the hard work it takes to “put it together,” adding that he is fortunate to have the time a resources to help him do just that. He added that he also has inspiration to get sober — former wife Jennifer Garner and their three children (12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and 6-year-old Samuel Garner).

“Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family. So, I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself.”

Jennifer Garner has supported Ben throughout their relationship including his previous relapses and rumored gambling and infidelity. Entertainment Tonight previously cited a source as saying that Garner wants him to get sober but has set boundaries for herself, knowing that “she can only do so much, and that the process is up to him.”

Casey Affleck says his brother Ben is "doing great" after entering rehab late last month https://t.co/yfEmuONZih — Vulture (@vulture) September 16, 2018

Casey Affleck also commented that the process is difficult enough without cameras and reporters following you and reporting on your every move. At the same time, he said, it’s not something to be ashamed of.

Jennifer Garner once also said that people often comment to her that it must be especially difficult to deal with Ben’s struggle with alcohol in the public eye. She responded that it isn’t the publicity that’s difficult, it’s dealing with the addiction that’s difficult. She was photographed driving her ex-husband to the rehab facility where he is currently living. He reportedly knew he needed help and wanted Garner to take him. People reports that Ben’s addiction is not hidden from their children and that she is able to speak to each of them about it in “age-appropriate ways.”

Affleck can leave the rehab facility during the day and has been seen at his home in Los Angeles, getting a haircut, and playing basketball with a coach.