Kylie Jenner Wakes Baby Stormi Webster, And Cranky Stormi Isn’t Having It

Kylie Jenner seems to have walked back on her proclamation that she wouldn’t be posting pictures of baby Stormi on Instagram, and thank goodness for that. Because now we get to see how cute baby Stormi looks when she’s mad at her mom for waking her from a nap.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Jenner posted a few videos of baby Stormi to her Instagram, and that little Stormi was adorably cranky at being woken from her cozy slumber.

In the video, Stormi is glaring at her mom, who admits she did wake her from a nap. Normally, this is to be avoided at all costs, because when a baby is napping that means the parents can finally relax. But it seems that Jenner just had to wake the baby (maybe to keep her on a better nightly sleep schedule) and well, Stormi made her displeasure clear. Jenner posted a few videos to her story that explain the situation a bit more clearly.

The first video shows baby Stormi blissfully asleep in her car seat, chubby cheeks at rest. She looks so peaceful. The caption reads “I don’t wanna wake her up” but presumably, she does have to get out of the car. The next video shows Jenner holding an angry Stormi, with the caption “Now she’s mad at me” as the pair snuggle.

It looks like, however mad Stormi might be, she’s getting some loving attention from her mom so it will clear up soon. Though Jenner said she would be keeping Stormi off of social media, the baby has made many appearances on her aunt, Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram account, and even appeared in an adorable photo with two of her cousins. Kim posed the three babies – little Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster – together and captioned the photo “The Triplets.”

The babies are close in age and do look incredibly alike. All share similarly chubby cheeks and big, expressive brown eyes. The photo is adorable, and surely one of many the cousins will pose for together as they grow up in the tight-knit family.

Could little Stormi be a social media star in the making? Her photos on Jenner’s account get millions of likes, so it may not be too long before she starts to toddle off in her mother’s footsteps. However, she will hopefully still have time to take all the uninterrupted naps she wants.