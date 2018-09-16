‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Showers Lisa Vanderpump With Love Online For Her 58th Birthday

Tom Schwartz shared the most sentimental post of all.

Yesterday the matriarch of Vanderpump Rules celebrated her 58th birthday, and in addition to some surprise gifts, Lisa Vanderpump received tons of love online. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa called yesterday her best birthday ever as her daughter Pandora Vanderpump-Todd and husband Ken Todd flew in family to help her celebrate her big day.

Of course, the Pump Rules gang took time out of their busy days to wish their boss the happiest of birthdays. Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie all dedicated social media posts to the woman who put them on the map. The most sentimental of all the posts from the day came from none other than Tom Schwartz.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one and only @lisavanderpump! Our Queen, our LA mother. You are a huge source of inspiration and I feel truly honored to get to work with you on a regular basis. Life isn’t all diamonds and rosè but it feels that way when I’m in your orbit. I would have been happy just being your pool boy but now we are business partners. Sweet. Thanks for giving us the opportunity to grow! Love & respect,” he penned on Instagram with a black and white photo.

Scheana also wrote a thoughtful tweet yesterday thanking her boss and friend for everything she had done for her over the years.

Happiest of birthdays to @LisaVanderpump! You have been such an inspiration to me and I wish you all the best today and everyday! Thank you for always being here for me. Love you,” Scheana tweeted out.

Ariana sent out a simple “Happy Birthday” on Twitter, while Brittany used a gif of Lisa imitating Lisa Rinna for a fun birthday wish.

In addition to the Pump Rules cast, a longtime friend of Lisa’s, Lance Bass, tweeted that everyone should make sure and wish his friend a “Happy Birthday” yesterday.

Everyone go wish @LisaVanderpump a happy birthday!! ???????????? — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) September 15, 2018

Lisa’s birthday traditionally plays out each season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so fans can expect to get a look into the restaurateurs big day when the series returns later this year. This year, Lisa enjoyed a lavish dinner at home with friends and family adorned with hundreds of beautiful pink flowers and a gorgeous table setting.

There were no “Happy Birthday” messages on social media from Lisa’s RHOBH castmates, and with rumors of her feuding with Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards, fans will have to wait and see which friends attended her birthday celebration when the show airs.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 are both currently filming and are set to debut this November.