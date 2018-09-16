The 69-year-old actor and his wife enjoyed a blessing from the Dalai Lama.

According to People, the Hollywood actor and his new wife, Alejandra Silva, recently announced their pregnancy with some help from the Dalai Lama. Richard Gere, who is famous for his starring roles in Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Chicago, will become a father for the second time before turning 70.

The 69-year-old actor also has an 18-year-old son named Homer James Jigme with his ex-wife Carey Lowell. Silva also has a young son named Albert from a previous marriage.

Silva shared the news on Instagram and posted a photo of the Buddhist leader blessing the couple’s pregnancy. In the photo, which was taken in Rotterdam in The Netherlands, the spiritual leader is shown holding Silva’s hand while he places his other hand on her stomach. Gere has his arms around his wife’s waist. The photo was captioned, “A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.” and included a translation in Spanish, which is the 35-year-old businesswoman’s first language.

The two had known each other for over 10 years before they actually began dating in 2014. According to People, a source reported that they are “so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together.” They were married earlier this year in April in a civil ceremony.

Richard Gere has been Buddhist for several years and the wedding celebration included several Tibetan monks. In fact, his son’s middle name Jigme is even a Tibetan name.

Actor Richard Gere is expecting his second child. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

This is Gere’s third marriage but a source that has known the actor for years told People that he’s been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled and doing what he likes. “Practicing Buddhism and doing humanitarian work have fulfilled and transformed him, and he is at a stage when he can make the kinds of films that he likes.”

Gere’s first marriage was with supermodel Cindy Crawford. The couple was married from 1991 to 1995. In 2002, he married Carey Lowell but they separated in 2013 and divorced in 2016.

According to The Telegraph, it seems Silva is just as happy with their relationship as he is. In an interview with Hola, she said, “Richard has been my hero in real life. I was a little lost, without light, and meeting him gave sense to my life. I felt like someone was stretching out his hand and showing me the true path.”