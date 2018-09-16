NFL Week 2 Odds & Preview For Washington Redskins Vs. Indianapolis Colts

NFL Week 2 is underway, and the 0-1 Indianapolis Colts are heading to FedEx Field to face the 1-0 Washington Redskins on Sunday. During the first week of NFL action, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a 34-23 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Washington Redskins impressed fans on both sides of the ball with their 24-6 win against the Arizona Cardinals. If the Colts lose in NFL Week 2, it will be their fifth straight 0-2 start. If the Redskins win on Sunday, it will be their second 2-0 start since the 2011 season. This is the first time that Washington and Indianapolis have faced each other since the 2014 season, and the Colts won the game 49-27, but this looks to be two very different teams since that meeting.

Andrew Luck’s Return Wasn’t Enough Against The Bengals

With 319 passing yards and two touchdowns, Andrew Luck looked very impressive in his return game. Luck missed the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury, but he looked phenomenal against the Bengals. Unfortunately for Colts fans, Luck’s performance wasn’t enough to get the W last week.

Running back Jordan Wilkins had a total of 40 yards on 14 carries, and the Colts’ top running back, Marlon Mack, didn’t suit up because of a hamstring injury. Mack is listed as questionable for NFL Week 2. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton saw five receptions for 46 yards.

TAKE IT HOME, FEJEDELEM! What a way to finish the game! WHO DEY!#CINvsIND #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/Ce788ijo8f — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 9, 2018

Though the score would indicate otherwise, Indy’s defense performed fairly solid last week. The score is a bit deceiving, as the Bengals saw a defensive touchdown. NFL rookie linebacker Darius Leonard shined last week during his first career regular season game, as the talented athlete lead the team with nine tackles. Indy’s defense struggles with defending the pass, and that will likely cause them some problems this season.

Tomorrow is ours to earn. So let's get it. #ColtsForged pic.twitter.com/MIFANVAsG9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 6, 2018

Alex Smith Seems To Be A Perfect Fit For The Redskins

Though there has only been one game, the Washington Redskins look to be a revived team this season. Alex Smith had a great debut with the Redskins, and the quarterback completed 70 percent of his passes for 255 yards, and he found two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Washington’s ground game was strong during NFL Week 1. Adrian Peterson really performed, and the dynamic player saw 26 carries and ran for 96 yards with one touchdown, and he received two receptions for a total of 70 yards. Chris Thompson had five carries for 65 yards, and he received six receptions with one touchdown. Jordan Reed had 4 receptions for 48 yards with one touchdown.

Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson became the first Redskins running back duo to each record 125 or more scrimmage yards in a single game since Clinton Portis and Ladell Betts in 2006. More of #WASvsAZ by the numbers presented by @BDO_USA: https://t.co/otKZiRSBh0 pic.twitter.com/Vee8Nqu55E — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 10, 2018

Alex Smith has given both Redskins players and fans alike high hopes for this season. Many NFL insiders feel that Washington has a good chance to make it to the playoffs this year, and as numberFire reported, Tony Dungy told WJFK 106.7 that he thinks Alex Smith is good enough to take the Redskins all the way to the Super Bowl. Only time will tell if that will be the case.

The Redskins’ defense also looked very impressive last week, which was a breath of fresh air for Washington fans. They limited Arizona to just 213 yards, and 1 for 8 on third downs. Quinton Dunbar had five tackles and one interception. Montae Nicholson, D.J. Swearinger, and Zach Brown all found five tackles a piece. Matt Ioannidis and Ryan Anderson had one sack a piece. Though it’s early in the NFL season and there’s plenty of football to play, Washington’s defense looks like it may be a legitimate threat this year.

Odds For The Redskins vs. The Colts

At the time of this writing, most sports books have the Washington Redskins favored at -6. Many pundits feel that the Redskins will win this game by a touchdown. The Colts have a thin secondary, and they will have their hands full against Alex Smith and his variety of weapons. Washington’s offense looks to be balanced this season with veterans Peterson and Smith leading the way. In 2017, Indy’s defense ranked at 28 in the NFL, and they struggle against the pass. The Redskins’ defense performed really well against Sam Bradford and his offense, and many experts feel that they will do the same against the Colts.

#Redskins Path to Victory: -Keep the ground game going

-Pressure Andrew Luck

-Take advantage of turnovers ????: https://t.co/F8dZMQWuk1 pic.twitter.com/u9f5qqrUZ2 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 14, 2018

The NFL Week 2 game between the Washington Redskins and the Indianapolis Colts airs on CBS on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.