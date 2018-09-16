‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Has Marlena Lost Her Mind?

Days of Our Lives fans are reeling over the new weekly preview, and spoilers suggest that it is going to be another exciting week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, the Days of Our Lives weekly preview reveals that this week will again be all about Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and viewers are going to want to buckle up for what’s in store.

The preview states “A coma does things to a gal,” as Marlena is seen awake and alert with her closest friends and family members gathered around her. The fan favorite character, who was on death’s doorstep during last week’s episodes, has made a miraculous recovery, and is now back in the land of the living. However, something is just not quite right.

In the new Days of Our Lives preview, Marlena’s daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) tells her mother, “You’re going to be okay,” as Marlena glares at her daughter and responds, “No thanks to you,” telling the others to “get her out” of her hospital room before she “finishes her off.”

As many fans will remember it was Sami who accidentally fired the gun that shot Marlena during her wedding to John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Marlena was then rushed to surgery and had been fighting for her life ever since. Later, her other daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) found her mother’s living will and was shocked to see that she had requested not to be kept alive by machines.

Despite friends and family members urging Belle not to make the documents known, she did so anyway, and Marlena’s life support was removed as those closest to her waited for her inevitable death. However, that wasn’t the case, and now Marlena is seemingly angry at Belle for pulling the plug.

In the latest #DAYS, Belle shares stunning news with Eric about their mother.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/29eaD2BpGi — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 8, 2018

“I brought you flowers,” Belle is seen telling her mother in the new Days of Our Lives weekly preview.

“Did you ask for the ‘Sorry I almost killed my mom’ bouquet?” Marlena fired back, leaving Belle looking completely stunned.

It certainly seems that something has changed about Marlena’s personality and demeanor now that she is alive and awake from her coma, and her family and friends will be shocked by her new attitude. There are a number of possibilities about why she’s being so cold to those she loves, and with fall sweeps just around the corner, anything is possible.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.