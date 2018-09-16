Kris Jenner Says She’ll Never Get Married Again, Despite Long Term Relationship With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has given birth to six children and has been married twice, and that is enough for her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently opened up about her feelings on getting married for a third time, and she wasn’t enthusiastic about the idea.

According to a Sept. 15 report by Radar Online, Kris Jenner made an appearance on Laura Wasser’s new podcast, Divorce Sucks!, to dish her thoughts on marriage and divorce, and she claimed that she never plans to tie the knot again, even though she’s been dating her current boyfriend, Corey Gamble, since 2014.

When Wasser straight out asked Jenner if she would ever get married again, the reality TV star responded, “It’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past.”

As many fans will remember, Kris Jenner was previously married to lawyer Robert Kardashian. Robert was best known for his work in the O.J. Simpson murder case, where he was a member of the former NFL star’s legal defense team, along with Robert Shapiro and Johnny Cochran.

The couple married in 1978 and had four children together, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. They split in 1991 after over a decade of marriage.

Just one month after her divorce from Robert Kardashian was finalized, Kris Jenner wed Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner. The pair spent over 20 years together, and welcomed two children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, before calling it quits in 2015. Not long after the divorce, Bruce announced that he was transgender in a telling interview with Diane Sawyer. Months later, Caitlyn Jenner emerged as a woman, shocking many fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things have been rocky between Caitlyn and the Kardashian family since her transition. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kris have all taken a step back in their relationships with Cait over multiple claims that she made in interviews and in her book that paint the family, namely Kris Jenner, in a negative light.

“The family fight began during the divorce, continued when Caitlyn started her transition, and was fueled more by Caitlyn’s tell-all book. Kris felt more hurt and betrayed every step of the way as things in the family continued to get worse. Right now, this is a fractured family leaving the youngest girls, Kylie and Kendall, missing the good times of the past when everyone got along and they were all happy,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kris Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on the E! Network.