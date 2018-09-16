‘Big Brother’ Season 20’s Kaitlyn Herman Admits To Messing Up On Show

'I shouldn't have ever trusted Tyler,' she said.

Kaitlyn Herman has been out of the Big Brother house for seven weeks now after being evicted in Week 4 of the popular reality series. After her eviction, Kaitlyn addressed her followers online for her questionable behavior in the house, but has stuck by most of her choices. Now, the life coach has taken to Twitter to admit she made a big mistake in trusting Tyler Crispen during her Head of Household week and wished she and her “FOUTTE” alliance could have made it further in the game.

After posting a photo of herself alongside Faysal Shafaat, Haleigh Broucher, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, and Bayleigh Dayton, Kaitlyn shared her feelings online.

“This picture actually makes me so sad because there really was so much potential. I shouldn’t have ever trusted Tyler. UGHHHHHHH we would’ve been a blast to watch. I [clap emoji] AM [clap emoji] SORRRRYYYY [clap emoji] like we get it I messed up,” she tweeted.

When Kaitlyn listened to Tyler in Week 2 and backdoored her own alliance member, Swaggy C, things went downhill for the “FOUTTE” alliance. It was the beginning of the end for the group of six, which also didn’t kick off a successful “Hive” alliance either.

“Level 6” alliance member Rachel Swindler, who was evicted the week after Kaitlyn, tweeted back at her friend and said, “Sorry girl love you tho.” Rachel was involved in the backdoor plan of Swaggy C, but has remained close with Kaitlyn since both women were booted from the show.

“FOUTTE” and “The Hive” have been fan favorite alliances during Season 20 of the show, with fans liking them more for their personality rather than their ability to play the game. “Level 6” has completely run the game since Day 2 and still has three members left with just two weeks to go in the game. Despite being a power alliance, many fans were rooting for the other side of the house.

“This was def the Alliance we all wanted; not Level 6. Would have been an awesome BB summer instead of this level 6 snooze fest,” one fan tweeted in response to Kaitlyn’s photo.

Big Brother has changed its schedule for this week with two evictions set to play out. Catch the CBS show when it hits the air on Sunday and Wednesday for the first eviction at 8 p.m. EST, and Thursday for the second eviction at 9 p.m. EST.