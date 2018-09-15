Kourtney Kardashian Gets Up Early To Make Lunch For The Homeless In Honor Of BFF Steph Shephard’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian got up early on Saturday morning to give back to her community. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted out in L.A. over the weekend for a good cause, as she and her friends were helping to feed the homeless.

According to a September 15 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in L.A. on Saturday morning to do some charity work. The reality star wore a pair of black sweats, and black Adidas sneakers. She also showed off her flat tummy by wearing a white crop top, which showcased her toned abs. Kourt styled her shoulder length hair straight, and completed her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Kardashian then met up with some friends and the group began making sandwiches and bagged lunches for the homeless in their area. The kind gesture was in honor of Kourtney’s best friend, Steph Shepherd, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

“Today for @stephshep’s birthday we’re making lunches for homeless people in Los Angeles,” Kourt told fans via her Instagram story, adding,

“My hope is that this inspires some of you to go get inspired in your own city.”

The reality star also showed footage of her and the group making tons of sandwiches by piling cheese slices, ham, and other ingredients on top of bread before adding the sandwiches, along with fruit, to the brown paper bags to be distributed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the night before Kourtney Kardashian and her friends gathered together to make lunch for the homeless in their area, the mother-of-three, 39, was photographed having dinner with model, Luka Sabbat, 20.

Kourtney and Luka were spotted outside of the celebrity hot spot, The Nice Guy, in L.A. on Friday night. Kardashian wore a stunning white sparkling mini-dress that hugged her curves and flaunted her toned legs, while Luka donned a more casual style, rocking black pants, a black graphic t-shirt, and matching black sneakers.

Sabbat, who also stars on the television series, Grown-ish, is known for being friends with Kardashian’s youngest sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Luka and Kendall are seemingly very good friends, as he has been spotted on her Instagram stories multiple times this summer. Most recently, Luka was seen hanging with the Kardashian/Jenner family during their Labor Day celebration.

Kourtney Kardashian has not spoken out about the dating rumors. However, she is newly single. The TV star and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, split in early August, and it seems that she may be ready to date again.