WWE News: New Hell In A Cell Structure Revealed, And Eight-Match Card Preview

Fans seem split on the new look of the Hell in a Cell cage.

Hell in a Cell is just one day away, and the WWE recently aired live footage of the construction of the brand-new Hell in a Cell structure. The Hell in a Cell construction footage came to us live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and the WWE has made some changes to the structure. The first change is rather obvious, as the Hell in a Cell cage is now red. Some fans love the change, and others feel that it resembles the largely panned steel asylum cage from TNA, and some feel that the bright red color will make the action harder to watch.

Though it’s hard to tell without the wrestling ring being in the center of the structure, it looks like the cell is now wider. During the live construction of the cage, some publications reported that the structure looked shorter, but that was reported before the WWE crew finished constructing the cell. As you can see at the end of the video, it looks like the cell is as tall as ever.

Given the amount of accidents that have occurred during the Hell in a Cell match over the years, including the famed Mick Foley incident, it looks like the WWE has finally taken some additional safety precautions. It appears that the roof of the cage, which has malfunctioned in the past, has extra reinforcement compared to the classic structure. While fans may be split on whether they like the new look or not, most seem very impressed with the way the cell is constructed.

A red cell! I like where this is going. Hopefully the show is just as interesting pic.twitter.com/9NZvtTPp9X — Justyce (@Justyce4485) September 15, 2018

WWE Hell in a Cell Card Preview

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Hell in a Cell airs live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on Sunday, and the pre-show action starts at 6 p.m. EST. In the only advertised kickoff match, The New Day will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rusev and Aiden English.

“The Bulgarian Brute” keeps getting title shots to no avail, and many pundits assume that The New Day only became champions because Rowan was injured at SummerSlam, so some fans and experts think an upset could happen and new champions will be crowned. Regardless of the outcome, Rusev and English are certainly a talented and entertaining duo, as are the members of New Day, so this should be a fun bout to start Hell in a Cell.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The newly-crowned WWE Raw Tag Team champions, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, will defend against Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. With Rollins currently holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship, most fans are assuming that Ziggler and McIntyre will retain. Given the talent of the four WWE superstars involved in this bout, this could end up being the match of the night.

Mixed Gender Tag Team Match

If you’re a fan of tag team contests, then this WWE pay-per-view is for you. In the third tag match of the night, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella will face The Miz and Maryse. The Miz and Bryan feud continues to be one of the hottest in the WWE and having these two team with their wives is a way to keep the rivalry feeling fresh. “The A-Lister” beat The Miz at SummerSlam, so many people are expecting Brie and Daniel to pick up the win at Hell in a Cell.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair will defend the title against Becky Lynch. While some fans are upset that Lynch recently turned heel, others are ecstatic that she is getting the push that she deserves. If this is going to be a feud that extends past Hell in a Cell, then many fans feel it would make sense for Becky to become the new WWE SmackDown Women’s champion.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

These two will square off in a Hell in a Cell match. There’s a great chance that daredevil Jeff Hardy will take a leap from the top of the cell, though it appears he may not have many daredevil stunts left in him. Many pundits feel that Jeff Hardy is a shell of who he used to be in the ring, and it’s been more than obvious to most fans that his devil-may-care style of wrestling has finally caught up to him. These Hell in a Cell matches are usually booked as a blow-off to a feud, so it’s likely that Hardy will put Orton over, and Jeff may be out of action for a bit to get some longtime needed rest and care.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey will defend against the woman she beat at SummerSlam to win the title, Alexa Bliss. While these two superstars have done a great job in making this feud feel fresh every week, the majority of both fans and pundits alike feel that “Rowdy” Ronda is the obvious pick. Many fans are also expecting Natalya to turn against Ronda Rousey, though that doesn’t seem to be angled to happen at Hell in a Cell.

WWE Championship

AJ Styles will once again defend the title against Samoa Joe. We already know that these two will also square off at WWE Super Show-Down, so a title change here seems likely. If Joe doesn’t win this Sunday, many people feel that he would have to win at Super Show-Down, though that may not be the case. Many industry insiders predicted that Nakamura would beat AJ for the belt on more than one occasion, though Styles retained against Shinsuke in every match they had. The WWE has had the title on Styles for over 310 days, and they may want to keep his winning streak going even longer.

WWE Universal Championship

In the second and last Hell in a Cell match of the night, Roman Reigns will defend against “The Monster in the Bank” Braun Strowman, and Mick Foley will be the special guest referee. This pay-per-view marks the twentieth anniversary of the Hell in a Cell match, and Foley is the one who made the contest legendary. So, it’s fitting that Mick would be the special guest referee, and it also adds intrigue as to what the finish will be.

Most pundits seem split on who will win this contest, though it seems highly unlikely that Reigns would drop the title after finally beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to win the championship. Whether we see a new champion or not, these two powerful WWE superstars should put on a great Hell in a Cell contest.