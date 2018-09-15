Selena Gomez’s Family Reportedly Thinks Justin And Hailey Are A ‘Joke,’ Per ‘Radar Online’

As news spreads that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are now legally married as of Thursday, Selena Gomez’s family had their own not-so-nice reactions. According to Radar Online, it sounds like they’re not totally into the whole relationship or quickie marriage. This is what a source revealed.

“Selena’s entire family thinks that Justin and Hailey are a joke, and don’t think it will last because it isn’t real love. She’s just a rebound.”

It would be quite the rebound, if the speculation is true. The source elaborated some more.

“Selena’s family thinks everything Justin does is to make her jealous. They give it a few months, tops.”

There’s been plenty of rumors about Selena’s reactions to Justin and Hailey’s quickly blossoming relationship. After all, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship that seemed to have the potential to be re-sparked at any moment.

And as fans lost their minds at hearing about the secret courthouse wedding, Hailey reassured her fans that it’s not what they think.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” she said, according to People.

Meanwhile, other reports say that Selena is finally ready to move on from Justin, once and for all. Since engagements can sometimes be broken off, perhaps the wedding bells needed to ring before she felt like she could fully forget about Bieber.

This is what a source told the Hollywood Life.

“Now, Selena knows it’s over once and for all so she feels relieved in a weird way. Although it has been painful, even heartbreaking at times, the [reports] of Justin’s marriage means Selena can finally close that chapter and start to really focus on herself. She fought back the tears and was shocked at hearing the marriage news, but is dealing with it and finding the positive side of things. She is finally ready to move on.”

Any woman who’s had to move on from an ex can sympathize with Selena’s emotions. But it sounds that Selena is more willing to accept Bieber’s new marriage than her family is. And while Justin and Hailey’s engagement and rumored subsequent marriage happened quickly, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t last.

And even if Justin did eventually part ways with Hailey, would Selena even want to be back with him? If she can move on, she might find a new love interest that could be completely into her 100 percent. For now, it sounds like it’s a difficult time, but nothing Gomez can’t deal with.