Allen says she was afraid to be perceived as difficult

Singer Lily Allen says she is still haunted by an event she says happened after a music industry party at a hotel where she had been drinking. Allen, 33, says she finally speaks of the incident publicly in her upcoming autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly. Allen says that she was sexually abused by a music exec when she fell asleep in a hotel room following the party.

Allen explains that she was awakened from a sound sleep by a naked man pressed against her, says Daily Mail. The singer said that after that night, she kept working with the man because she didn’t want to be thought of as difficult. She explains that over the years, she blamed herself for what happened.

The singer who is now the mother of two says that she vaguely remembers being taken back to the man’s hotel room after drinking at a party.

“I woke up at 5am because I could feel someone next to me pressing their naked body against my back. I was naked, too. ”

She explains that the man touched her “inappropriately” and slapped her bum as if she “were a stripper in a club.”

Allen explains that luckily she was able to get away without being further violated.

“I moved away as quickly as possible and jumped out of the bed, full of alarm… I found my clothes quickly… and ran out of his room and into my own.”

Lily Allen said she wanted to name the music executive in her book but she was advised not to for legal reasons by the publisher of the autobiography. She says that if she had it to do over again, she would have reported the man or at least confronted him about being inappropriate.

“I expected him not to take advantage of my weakness. I felt betrayed. I felt shame. I felt anger. I felt confused.”

While things are perceived differently in the era of #metoo, Allen said at the time she wondered if what was done to her was against the law.

“What was the crime? Record industry executive didn’t rape me. Was I supposed to report someone trying it on?”

Sky News says that Allen has now also said publicly that her experience was not unique, and that the music industry is “rife with sex abuse.”

She explains that even though she didn’t publish her abuser’s name in her book, she did sign an affidavit explaining what happened to her that night.

“I wanted it on record that I’d been sexually abused by someone I worked with.”