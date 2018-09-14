Rihanna Sports Sizzling Fenty Lingerie Set On Instagram

Rihanna took to Instagram today to show off the Savage X Fenty collection, which first hit runways last weekend at New York Fashion Week. The model sports a gray bralette with a matching gray bottom. The collection’s name glitters across the band of the bralette. Rihanna looks absolutely stunning as she arches back in a scene made up of tulle and flowers.

The singer shows off her tattoos on her hip and ribcage. The Instagram photo comes just days after the Fenty runway show which had everyone talking. Models and dancers took to the ornate runway to strut the newest items from Fenty, which is Rihanna’s brainchild. Gigi Hadid was one of the models who walked in the show and her supermodel sister, Bella, also joined her. TMZ reports that the models surprised guests and fans by walking in the show.

The collection featured ultra-feminine lingerie, fishnets, and heels. The styling was exceptionally detail-oriented as each model had a complete look from head to toe with matching color schemes.

Rihanna’s success isn’t just limited to the singing and fashion worlds. Recently, the artist celebrated one-year of Fenty Beauty. Her makeup line came out last summer and has been praised for its inclusive color selection. The high-quality makeup line is relatively affordable and is considered one of Kylie Cosmetics’ main competitors.

Rihanna shared the photo with her 64.4 million followers to promote her company. She included an address to a pop-up shop where fans of the collection can go in-person to buy their favorite pieces. She also included that followers can buy online. She included a link in her caption and a tag to the Savage X Fenty Instagram page.

The artist seems to be doing pretty well for herself as her picture has almost 1 million likes in just over an hour. With almost 6,000 comments, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the line hit low stock as Rihanna’s companies are constantly faced with high demand for both their affordability and emphasis on diversity. The company’s website includes a section designated for “curvy” consumers who may not see themselves typically represented on the New York Fashion Week runways.

Rihanna also posted another shot from her collection yesterday. She sports a fabulous green bra with matching lace gloves. Her eyes are lined with green, which further accentuates the colors of the collection. She dangles a crystal in front of her face as she poses inside a glass bubble.

The photo was captioned to announce the commercial release of the Savage X Fenty collection.