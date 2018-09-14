‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Victoria Confronts Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 17, brings a reunion for Ashley and Neil, Kyle pushing his luck, and Billy risking way too much.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) comes into contact with a mystery man, according to She Knows Soaps. Neil (Kristoff St. John) sees them, and Ashley is quick to reassure Neil that she’s meeting the man for business. Ashley wants Neil to know that their relationship is going well. Ultimately, she introduces her boyfriend to Andrew, who is her new chemist.

Later, Ashley catches up with Neil at his penthouse. The couple spends some quality time together reconnecting since Neil’s been out of town for several days. Unfortunately, although Ashley’s personal life seems to be going reasonably well, she’s running into problems every day in her work life. It’s a good thing she and Neil are connecting so well outside of work. They’ve both gone a while without a good relationship.

Although Ashley doesn’t know it yet, Kyle (Michael Mealor) isn’t doing much to help her. In fact, Kyle crosses a line when he gets involved with a high stakes gambling company, and then he later sends Billy (Jason Thompson) an email from the group enticing him to gamble more.

Ashley asked Kyle not to take Billy down by adding to his gambling, but Kyle decided to go rogue and has used every trick he can find to push Billy into risking more and more money. Kyle got Sinead to entice Billy to go to Vegas to gamble, and after some big wins, Billy has been on a losing streak, and he’s becoming desperate, which pleases Kyle to no end. Kyle still has designs on ending up a head at Jabot.

Always expect the unexpected on #YR! Next week the mystery of Jack's father grows while relationships blossom in Genoa City. pic.twitter.com/hBi7Q1vldW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2018

Kyle also may push Summer too far on Monday, too. She apologizes to her ex, but Kyle isn’t having it. He informs Summer that they should still be finished. Kyle isn’t even willing to be friends because his world doesn’t revolve around Summer, and that’s something she’s not used to hearing, so she may take it badly.

Finally, Billy pushes his luck in nearly every area. He cancels Ashley’s recurring payment to Type A Consulting without even discussing it with her. Then, Billy goes to see Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and she confronts him about his gambling. Victoria knows all too well how quickly and how far Billy can fall with his addiction. She even takes a moment to warn him that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) looks scared to death.

However, the most significant risk Billy takes is by becoming involved in another high stakes gambling group, which Kyle is using to set him up.