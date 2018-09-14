Bella Hadid Lands In Paris For Dior Photoshoot

Bella Hadid has returned to the place that she calls her “second home” — Paris. On her Instagram account today, Hadid posted a video from the baggage claim area of an airport, in front of a billboard with her face on it.

“Back to my second home…Paris,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

In her Instagram story, the model revealed that she’s in France for a shoot with Dior Makeup. She posted a couple of photos to give her nearly 20 million fans a glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes of a major beauty campaign.

As WWD reports, Bella Hadid became one of the faces of Dior Makeup in 2017 — but she’s been an “ambassador” for the brand since May 2016. Last year, she was featured in a series of videos in support of the product line. In one of them, she gives viewers a guide to what she considers her makeup essentials. The video touts the benefits of a long list of Dior Makeup products such as the Diorshow Pro Liner, the Diorshow Mono Cosmopolite eyeshadow, and the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara.

In her first print ad for Dior, Hadid promoted the Diorshow Pump & Volume mascara which was released in 2017. She did not reveal the product she’ll be promoting in her latest campaign for the brand.

Like many other high fashion models, Hadid has just finished walking the runway for New York Fashion Week, one of the most prestigious events in fashion. This season, she walked for designers such as Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui, Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors and Savage X Fenty by Rihanna.

Hadid had high praise for the Savage X Fenty show, calling the atmosphere at the venue “electric.”

“Thank you @samuel_ellis @tom_van_dorpe & of course the baddest, Ms. Rih,” Hadid said under a video of her walking for the brand. “These dancers were everything!! Every girl had so much fun and felt so beautiful. Thank you! This show was electric!!!!”

Lately, Hadid has been making headlines — less for her exploits on fashion runways and more for her relationship with pop artist The Weeknd. As Elle reports, she was recently spotted getting ice-cream in New York with the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. Hadid dressed casually for the outing in an over-sized black jacket and jeans. A satiny pink corset top under the jacket offered a slight color pop to the outfit.

Hadid and Tesfaye have only recently rekindled their romance, after The Weeknd broke up with Selena Gomez.