‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Mon. September 17: Bill Kisses Brooke & Rages At Katie & Thorne’s Engagement

New B&B spoilers reveal that all hell breaks loose as Thorne and Katie's engagement news is revealed!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 17 reveal that all hell will break loose when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) finds out that his ex-wife Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is engaged to Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher)! But does he have a right to be angry — when he himself is kissing on another man’s wife?

Bill Kisses Brooke

Highlight Hollywood reveals that Bill will kiss Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) on Monday’s episode of B&B. Fans have seen these two gradually growing closer as they leaned on each other these past few weeks. Brooke was very upset when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) chose his daughter’s line over Hope’s, while Bill needed to vent about Katie filing for sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). Bill even asked Brooke for a personal favor, and begged her to talk to Katie on his behalf — which she promptly did.

“Brooke reacts to Bill’s sudden and unexpected kiss!” the official teasers proclaim overtop the steamy video of such.

It seems as if Bill will be so moved by his ex-wife’s concern that he will kiss her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke will remind Bill that she’s a married woman. However, it won’t be the first time that this particular married woman finds pleasure in another man’s arms. Is it time for Brooke to move on again, or will she remain faithful to Ridge?

Katie & Thorne Show Off Engagement Ring

Thorne proposed and Katie said yes! The newly engaged couple will be so excited to share their news that they will be showing off Katie’s engagement ring at Forrester Creations. She Knows Soaps states that the couple will not tarry on making the news public.

“Thorne updates his family on his engagement,” the spoiler clip intones.

Katie proudly shows off her ring to jewelry designer Quinn (Rena Sofer) who takes her hand. Brooke, Ridge, and Charlie (Dick Christie) can also be seen in the room.

Next week on B&B, Katie shows off her engagement ring at Forrester. #BoldandtheBeautiful #BoIdandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MlXWXy10re — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) September 14, 2018

Bill Rages At Katie & Thorne’s Engagement News

The Bold and the Beautiful leaks indicate that Katie is not shy that she is marrying into the Forrester family, and will let everyone know that she has now been taken. She will also tell her ex-husband that Thorne is now her fiancé.

Everyone knows how Bill feels about the Forresters. He makes no secret of the fact that he and Ridge hate each other, calling Thorne “Forrester Lite.” So, it should come as no surprise that he is absolutely livid when he hears that Katie will be marrying into the family. There is no way he wants his son to be raised by a Forrester!

“The news of Thorne and Katie’s engagement fuels Dollar Bill’s fire to fight for his son,” the trailer promises.

The news will spur Bill to fight for his son. B&B viewers know that Bill can be a dangerous man when he feels threatened. Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back on Inquisitr for new spoilers, updates, and casting news.