Josh Duggar Reappears In Mom Michelle’s Birthday Video

Josh Duggar is back in rare appearance with family.

It seems that Josh Duggar is slowly making his way back out of hiding. He was recently seen in a special birthday video that was posted by the family on social media. Thursday, September 13, was Michelle Duggar’s birthday and that means most of her children, along with Jim Bob, stand in front of the camera to have their say in how they feel about their mother.

The Duggar Instagram post was a two-part video featuring the younger kids, and also John David and his fiance Abbie, Jana, and their eldest and most controversial son, Josh Duggar. He even spoke up in the video telling his mother what a great example she is to her grandkids. One of Josh and Anna’s children was being held by her aunt Jana. Anna and her other four kids were not seen in the video. Others who were missing included couples Josiah and Lauren, Ben and Jessa Seewald, and Jill and Derick Dillard, although Jill and her family did post a birthday message to Michelle on their own Instagram account.

Many comments following the posting were of disgust of the fact that they would allow Josh to be in the video, let alone speak and be near the younger kids. However, Duggar fans were quick to defend the family’s decision to start including their son in various photos and videos. Some even flat out said that they want to see Josh included in the family happenings. Despite how the rest of the world feels about seeing Josh slowly reappearing with his family, fans seem to be okay with it, as indicated by the comments.

Josh Duggar's wife Anna finally revealed whether or not she's expecting their sixth child after fueling baby rumors! https://t.co/gWAD0zkazp — Radar Online (@radar_online) September 10, 2018

The caption on the video from Jim Bob Duggar said, “Happy birthday to my amazing wife, Michelle!! She is a beautiful woman, both inside and out. She is a blessing to all those she meets! If you see her today, wish her a happy birthday!” He was also quick to give his wife a birthday smooch. He did try to give her a second one at the end, but she seemed to prefer a peck on the cheek that time around.

Jinger Vuolo had also sent out a loving message to her mom from Texas on Instagram letting her know what a great example she has been to her as she was growing up in the Duggar household. She thanked her for letting them just be kids and being their cheerleader. She ended it by saying, “How very grateful I am that Felicity has such a godly grandma & role model as you! I love you with all of my heart and will forever be grateful for you!”