‘Modern Family’ Fans Think They Know Which Character Will Get Killed Off After Shocking Season 10 Death Teaser

A 'significant' character will die on the 10th season of the ABC comedy, and fans think they know who it is.

Modern Family will have one less character by the end of next season. The long-running ABC sitcom is set to kill off one of its characters, and fans are weighing in on who they think that is. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 10th season of Modern Family will feature the death of a “significant” character in a shock storyline.

The series, which premiered on ABC in 2009, stars a supersized ensemble cast which includes Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett), Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado Pritchett), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cam Tucker), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker Pritchett), and Jeremy Maguire (Joe Pritchett). Recurring stars include Nathan Lane as Mitchell and Cam’s pal Pepper and Shelley Long as original Pritchett matriarch, DeDe.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly series co-creator Christopher Lloyd confirmed there will be a death of a “significant” character and it will be a “moving event” that will affect the California clan across multiple episodes. But Modern Family fans are zeroing in on the word “significant,” which doesn’t carry as the same weight as “major.” Most fans don’t see the show killing off a main character like Jay, Phil, or one of the kids.

Fans took to social media to weigh in on who they think will be killed off of the hit ABC comedy. Because Lloyd teased that the death is something “the whole family will have to deal with,” the general consensus is that the family member who will die will be DeDe Pritchett, the only non-major-character who touches every branch of the Pritchett-Delgado-Dunphy-Tucker tree.

Oh no! Who could it be?? It can't be a main character.. this is a comedy, after all. I'm thinking maybe Mitchell & Claire's Mom, Dede…or maybe Stella?? Doesn't say it was a human. Perhaps Cameron's sister, Pam.. then Cam & Mitchell can raise her kid. Ughhh. ????#ModernFamily https://t.co/yeF6uv3aKn — Morgan Malone (@MorganMalone516) September 14, 2018

Calling it now, Dede is the characters that's gonna die in modern family season 10. It is a character that's not a main character but could have a big enough impact. #ModernFamily #modernfamilyseason10 #season10 @ABCNetwork — Thomas vos (@comicthom) September 14, 2018

going to guess the significant character on #modernfamily is deedee calling it now — kaylie (@kaylieslack) September 14, 2018

Shelley Long has guest starred as DeDe on Modern Family seven times over nine seasons, after being introduced in the Season 1 Episode”The Incident.” The character last appeared in Season 9’s “Mother.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

DeDe Pritchett has long butted heads with her kids, Claire and Mitchell, and has a complicated history with her ex-husband Jay and his second wife, Gloria. And let’s face it, having Claire Dunphy lose her mom, with whom she has long had a tense and strained relationship, would definitely fuel a story arc that could last multiple episodes.

Modern Family has dealt with death in the past. In the Season 4 finale episode, “Goodnight, Gracie,” the Dunphy family flew to Florida to mourn the death of Phil’s mother, a character viewers had never met. Ahead of the episode, Ed O’Neill, who plays patriarch Jay Pritchett on the show, told ABC News the finale would involve “a death, which doesn’t seem like it’s funny, but it’s a very funny show and it’s a very touching show.”

Modern Family returns to ABC for Season 10 with the episode “I Love a Parade” on Wednesday, September 26 at 9/8c.