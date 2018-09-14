Reese Witherspoon Shares Amazing Throwback Pic When She Was A Child Cheerleader

Reese was the most adorable child cheerleader.

Reese Witherspoon shared the ultimate cute Throwback Thursday photo with her followers as she shared an old picture of her days as a child cheerleader on her official Instagram account on September 13. The stunning actress proved that she’s always been an all-American girl in the cute black and white photo which showed her on top of the cheerleading pyramid.

The adorable photo shared by the Sweet Home Alabama star showed a young Reese with her arms out straight as she smiled from ear to ear by being held up by her fellow cheerleaders.

Witherspoon was decked out in the full cheerleading gear in the upload, including a cheerleading top with the word “Generals” written across it.

She then revealed in the caption that she stumbled across the throwback photo while looking for photos to feature in her new book Whiskey in a Teacup, but didn’t confirm exactly how old she was when the adorable childhood photo was taken.

“Say hi to little cheerleader Reese! #TBT,” Reese captioned the photo, with a crying laughing emoji and a heart.

“I loved writing #WhiskeyInATeacup because I had the chance to walk down memory lane! I’m so proud to share with y’all where I come from and some amazing memories from my childhood,” she then added in the caption of the adorable Instagram photo.

“Through all the photo albums I rummaged, this photo didn’t quite make the cut for the book,” Witherspoon then continued to her 14.3 million followers on the social media site, before adding that she “just had to share” the throwback snap.

Speaking about her cheerleading past during an interview last year, Reese admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she was actually a wrestling cheerleader at one point in her life.

“In the South, you have a cheerleader for basically everything,” the star joked of her cheerleading past on the popular late-night show, per Parade, adding that her role was to “cheer on the guys doing their wrestling moves.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the actress has been sharing a number of sweet personal pictures with her Instagram followers recently which have given fans an insight into her personal life.

Reese most recently shared an adorable photo of her two sons, 14-year-old Deacon and 5-year-old Tennessee, spending some quality time together at the beach.

The cute snap had fans gushing over just how much both boys looked just like their mom.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Witherspoon is also mom to 17-year-old daughter, Ava. The star shares Ava and Deacon with former husband Ryan Phillipe and Tennessee with her current husband Jim Toth.

As reported by People, Witherspoon’s ex Ryan recently shared a photo with his two kids which once again had fans gushing over how much they look like their parents.