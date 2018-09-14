Jennifer Lopez Shares Backstage Vegas Snap In A Glitter Bodysuit & Feathers

JLo stunned in her bedazzled mesh bodysuit.

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an up close look at one of her most glamourous Las Vegas show costumes in a new snap shared on Instagram as her Sin City shows begin to draw to a close. Jennifer, who’s set to finish her residency at the end of September after more than two years of shows, shared a look at her bedazzled outfit complete with an array of feathers around her head and shoulders.

Jennifer could be seen looking seductively at the camera in the snap with her long hair down past her shoulders while sporting her metallic silver costume featuring with what looked to be hundreds of rhinestones across the bodice and the mesh sleeves.

Lopez revealed in the caption that she was now counting down how many shows she has left before her “All I Have” show comes to an end later this month.

“About last night… the countdown is on!!!!” JLo captioned the backstage photo, telling fans with a hashtag that she now only has 10 more shows to go before she waves bye bye to her Sin City shows after kicking off her residency back in 2016.

She also used the hashtags #allihave, the name of her shows, and #Vegas in her September 13 social media post.

JLo’s latest snap from backstage comes shortly after her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez posted a sweet tribute to her and her Las Vegas shows on his own Instagram account as she prepares to close out her hugely popular shows at Zappos Theater located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 29.

He shared an adorable photo of himself and JLo smiling together with a sweet message about her concerts on September 8, admitting that he couldn’t believe they were about to come to an end after more than two years of performances.

“I can’t believe you are down to your final 12 shows from this 3-year journey. Your talent and work ethic have made ‘All I Have’ the best show in Vegas,” Rodriguez told Lopez in the caption of the photo, shortly before Inquisitr reported that the sportsman gushed over JLo in a sweet interview by revealing what he loves most about her.

“Congrats on an amazing and successful residency and I am privileged to have seen you perform during this incredible run. #JLoVegas,” he added.

Jennifer announced the end of her Vegas run back in December. By the time her shows come to an end in a few days time, Lopez will have performed 125 shows.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“Performing ‘All I Have’ in Vegas over the last few years has been an incredible and rewarding experience that I won’t soon forget,” JLo said at the time in a statement, per E! News.

“Some of the best memories on stage from my career will forever be equated with this city,” Lopez then added of the end of her performances. “Thank you to all my fans who traveled far and wide to experience the show with me.”