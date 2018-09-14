Pregnant Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Scary Hospitalization In Germany

Carrie revealed that she was so ill recently that she was unable to stand.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is opening up about the scary viral infection that left her hospitalized while thousands of miles away from home earlier this month. Per Daily Mail, the country superstar spoke out about a “viral thing” she recently got while in Europe that saw her admitted to the hospital before then cancelling two gigs and multiple promotional appearances in the U.K.

Speaking about her health scare during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on September 13, the star – who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher – admitted that she fell ill with vertigo while in Germany and was so under the weather that she couldn’t even stand.

“I woke up and I had vertigo. I could not stand up,” Underwood told the late night host after he asked about her recent bout of cancelled UK shows, which included an appearance at Loughborough’s The Long Road Festival and BBC Radio 2 in Hyde Park in London, as well as several scheduled interviews about her new album.

Carrie said that her illness was so serious that she “ended up in a German hospital for three days” before eventually flying back to the U.S.

She also spoke about the decision to cancel her two U.K. shows mere days before she was expected to take to the stage, revealing that she didn’t make the decision lightly to pull the plug on her festival appearances.

“I don’t cancel shows,” Underwood told Fallon, proving that her illness was pretty serious to cause her to pull the plug on the gigs. “I will drag myself on the stage.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie’s team confirmed a few days before that she wouldn’t be performing in the U.K. as scheduled ahead of the release of her new album, Cry Pretty, but only disclosed at the time that her decision to cancel the shows was due to an unspecified “illness.”

But, fortunately, the star is now doing much better following her scary hospitalization. Carrie laughed and joked during her appearance on The Tonight Show this week, even taking to the stage to perform karaoke with Fallon in New York’s Central Park.

Underwood also told the late night host about how her 3-year-old son Isaiah has reacted to the baby news, admitting that he’s been very “sweet” when it comes to her second pregnancy and has been kissing and talking to her belly.

As Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Underwood’s latest appearance on the talk show comes shortly after she opened up about her decision to announce her second pregnancy to her fans.

Carrie revealed exactly why she decided it was time to confirm the news to the world after telling her fans the very exciting news while also announcing that she’ll be heading out on the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” across the U.S. and Canada next year with her two children in tow.