‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News Brings A Blast From The Past And New Faces To Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless casting details bring some intriguing new (and old) characters back to the storyline with Victor’s brother and two new women arriving in Genoa City soon.

Tomorrow, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo’s (Jason Canela) sister Lola (Sasha Calle) shows up in Genoa City. She runs a food truck named La Vita Lola, and she catches Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) attention, according to Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers. It looks like Kyle and Lola will end up exploring their connection in the upcoming months.

Soap Opera Digest reported that the daytime newcomer experienced plenty of “no’s” before she landed the new role on the number one CBS Daytime drama. It also took a while for her to hear back about her audition. Calle said, “I actually auditioned for Lola two months before and it was two months before they called me again.”

The call came on a Monday, and she went in for testing on Wednesday just two days later. She had what she described as a “lovely” audition with Michael (Kyle), and then 40 minutes later they called to offer her the role.

On September 20, Victor’s (Eric Braeden) brother, Matt Miller returns to Genoa City, and that will end up shaking things up for Victor and Jack (Peter Bergman).

Portraying Matt is actor Richard Gleason who began his sudser career on the now-defunct soap One Live To Live. The character last appeared in Genoa City in 2003, and Robert Parucha portrayed The Moustache’s half-brother.

Who’s ready to meet Lola Rosales? Tune in tomorrow for @SashaCalle’s #YR debut! pic.twitter.com/UY0iegnzNc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 13, 2018

According to SOD, Gleason revealed that when he auditioned for the part, showrunners kept the storyline a secret. He said, “what they gave me to read was this crazy mash of dialogue from different scenes that sort of made sense.” Gleason also described Matt as a “folksy and extremely well-meaning.” Even with that, Matt still manages to go head to head with Victor successfully, which made the actor happy they chose him for the role.

He revealed a great behind the scenes tidbit when he admitted that Breaden and Bergman are gracious and that they also know how to have fun with lots of laughter in between takes and scenes. For now, Matt will be back in GC for four episodes, but there’s the possibility for more.

Finally, Jabot’s newest employee Kerry Jones, portrayed by Alice Hunter, arrives soon. Hunter said that during a busy two week stretch with 15 auditions, the Y&R job was the one she most hoped to get because she’d grown up in the U.K. watching soaps.

She describes the character of Kerry as a beautiful designer purse that’s a huge mess on the inside, which sounds like she’ll fit right in with the rest of Genoa City’s residents.

Unfortunately, Hunter couldn’t reveal the identity of the man she ran scenes with, but she gave a few hints. According to the actress, “I can’t say who we tested with, but he’s played one of the big characters on the show for a very long time, and he was so giving to all the girls [testing for the role].”

With so many actors leaving the show recently, fans might appreciate that interesting new characters will soon arrive.