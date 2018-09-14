‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Lily Gets Amazing News!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings forgiveness, secrets, taunting, and a scary moment for residents of Genoa City.

Paul (Doug Davidson) wasn’t happy to hear that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) cut a deal with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick revealed everything he knew about J.T. in exchange for his release. The reason Paul dressed Rey down is that the detective went over the chief’s head to Christine (Lauralee Bell) to get the deal, and Paul felt it was because Rey knew Paul wouldn’t agree to such a deal.

However, Rey felt he did the right thing for the case. Nick’s confession gave new details about J.T. and the fact that he wasn’t really back in Genoa City. The last time anybody saw J.T. was at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house in the spring. That detail did give Paul something to use to help in finding out what happened to J.T.

Meanwhile, at the Dive Bar, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) noticed Victor (Eric Braeden) looked like he’d seen a ghost. He broke down and told her that Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed a picture of the man who could be Jack’s (Peter Bergman) father, and the image showed none other than Albert Miller himself — Victor’s evil father. Which, of course, would make sworn enemies Jack and Victor half-brothers. The horror!

After a discussion, Victor told Nikki he didn’t want to ever let Jack know that Dina’s (Marla Adams) picture was of Albert Miller. Nikki didn’t look convinced, but she supported her husband. Even with their pact, it’s unlikely that the secret stays that way for long.

At Crimson Lights, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) discussed the fact that he’d been avoiding Summer. When Kyle admitted that he didn’t just want meaningless sex with her because she means more to him than that, Summer reacted in her typical fashion. She said “Kyle, I love you… like a brother.” After he’d been vulnerable with her, Kyle suggested to Summer that they stay out of each other’s orbits.

At Walworth, Devon (Bryton James) interrupted Cane (Daniel Goddard) and the twins’ visit to Lily (Christel Khalil). Devon told Lily that there was nothing even to forgive and that he genuinely believed the car wreck was just an accident. Lily cried as they hugged, and Devon promised her that they would get through her year in prison together. Then, Cane and the kids rejoined them.

Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) told Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that she loves her. Later, Tessa called Sharon (Sharon Case), and after a scuffle and some screams, the phone went dead, which sounded terribly familiar.

